SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov 25 — Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) (“Five9”), provider of the Genius CX Platform, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Level AI, an AI-native platform for the entire customer journey.

Level AI adds proven AI applications for CX to the Five9 portfolio and strengthens Five9’s position in the fast-growing market for AI-powered customer experience. Level AI’s native AI applications for CX improve agent performance, automate more customer interactions across voice and digital channels, and turn customer conversations into insights that drive value for the whole organization.

“We have completed our acquisition of Level AI, an important step toward our vision of AI and human agents working together as a coordinated system,” said Amit Mathradas, Chief Executive Officer of Five9. “Customers asked us for a standalone AI solution, and Level AI is that answer. A partner our customers already know, with applications already integrated with Five9, Level AI will accelerate our roadmap and give enterprises a way to start with AI on Five9 or alongside the contact center platform they already run. This isn’t an AI-or-human choice; it’s one system where every interaction makes the next one better. That’s smarter CX with every interaction. We’re glad to welcome the Level AI team to Five9.”

“We are excited to join Five9 and extend the reach of our AI applications,” said Ashish Nagar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Level AI. “Five9’s customer and partner relationships and leadership in CX create a powerful opportunity to advance our shared vision for how AI can transform the customer experience.”

As part of Five9, Level AI’s applications will be offered both as standalone solutions for enterprises on any contact center platform and as part of the AI application layer within the broader Five9 Genius CX Platform. Five9 will bring the combined portfolio to its more than 4,000 customers through its existing go-to-market channels and customer relationships.