LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov 25 — SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, announced the acquisition of a self-storage facility located at 6900 West Craig Road in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The property spans approximately 128,200 net rentable square feet across 11 single-story buildings. It offers approximately 970 storage units, with a combination of climate-controlled interior units and drive-up exterior units. The acquisition marks SmartStop’s 13th owned or managed location in the Las Vegas market, further strengthening the company’s presence in Southern Nevada.

The location benefits from exposure along West Craig Road and Highway 11, which see approximately 172,000 average weekday drivers. The surrounding area is experiencing strong fundamentals, including strong population growth, ensuring continued demand for storage solutions. The facility will serve the neighborhoods of Copper Crest, Los Prados, Northwest Area, Rancho, Sterling Springs, Mar-a-Lago, Desert Shores, Mira Vista, Lone Mountain, Painted Desert Estates, Lone Mountain Village, Pioneer Park, and Crimson Ridge.

“This acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to adding high-quality assets that we believe will create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Wayne Johnson, Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop. “With its impressive scale, prime frontage along a major corridor, and a versatile mix of climate-controlled and drive-up units, the facility offers meaningful upside under SmartStop ownership. As northwest Las Vegas continues to expand, we’re confident this property will be a strong contributor to our Las Vegas and Henderson County portfolio and to SmartStop’s overall performance.”