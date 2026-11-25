New Delhi, Nov 25: India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has crossed a significant milestone, with registrations on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform exceeding 10 crore on October 30, 2026. The achievement reflects the growing shift of small businesses towards formal registration and digital business systems.

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, registrations have increased from 1.02 crore in 2020 to more than 10 crore in 2026. This growth highlights the expanding reach of digital registration and the increasing participation of enterprises in India’s formal economy.

For businesses, formal registration can open access to institutional finance, government support programmes and wider market opportunities, subject to applicable eligibility conditions. It also helps banks and financial institutions identify enterprises and connect them with schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises and Priority Sector Lending.

Digital registration simplifies business formalisation

The MSME registration system has evolved from a largely paperwork-based process into a digital platform designed to make registration easier for entrepreneurs.

Earlier, businesses registered through the Entrepreneurs Memorandum (EM-II) system, under which 21.96 lakh MSMEs were registered between 2006 and September 2015. This was followed by the Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum, which brought online registration and recorded around 1.02 crore registrations between September 2015 and June 2020.

The Udyam Registration Portal was launched on July 1, 2020. It introduced a free, online and paperless registration process based on self-declaration, supported by integration with Aadhaar, PAN, GST and Income Tax databases. The system also removed the requirement for periodic renewal.

In January 2023, the Ministry introduced the Udyam Assist Platform to help eligible informal micro-enterprises enter the formal economic system through financial institutions and partner agencies.

Better access to finance and government support

Formal recognition can help eligible MSMEs connect with credit and business development initiatives. These include CGTMSE, the National SC-ST Hub, the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and the Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises.

For small businesses, such access can support investment in machinery, technology, working capital and expansion. Registration also provides greater visibility to enterprises within the formal business ecosystem.

Women entrepreneurs strengthen MSME participation

The registration data also highlights the growing participation of women in entrepreneurship. Women-led enterprises account for 3.76 crore registrations, representing 37.8% of the combined registrations reported by the two platforms.

This reflects the importance of accessible digital systems in bringing women entrepreneurs, rural businesses, traditional artisans and entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities into the formal economy.

A growing formal business ecosystem

The 10-crore registration milestone represents a major expansion in the formal recognition of India’s small-business sector. As more enterprises enter the digital ecosystem, opportunities are expected to grow for improved financial access, government support and participation in organised supply chains.

For India’s business landscape, the next challenge will be to translate formal registration into stronger enterprise productivity, easier access to finance, market expansion and sustainable growth. Strengthening these areas will be essential to building a more competitive and inclusive MSME sector under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.