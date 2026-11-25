MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov 25 — Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, Intuit Enterprise Suite, and Intuit Accountant Suite, announced today that Sandeep Aujla, chief financial officer, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Scottsdale, AZ.

The fireside chat will begin at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time and will be available live via audio webcast at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intuit’s Investor Relations website after the presentation ends.