CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov 25 — Krak, the global money app built by Payward, today opened the waitlist for two new U.S. credit cards, expanding its card offering to serve American customers with a broader range of financial needs. The Krak Credit Card and Krak Secured Card will launch in early 2027, with plans to introduce comparable offerings in additional markets worldwide over the following year.

The new credit cards brings Krak closer to a complete financial experience, combining debit, credit and secured credit with personal accounts for cash and digital assets, all within one global money app. This follows the introduction of its U.S. Krak Debit Cards earlier this year, which has surpassed 200,000 cardholders globally.

The expansion also addresses a longstanding divide in the U.S. credit market. While consumers with established credit histories have hundreds of cards to choose from, millions of Americans remain underserved or excluded from traditional credit products altogether. Krak’s research from the past quarter found that three in ten Americans (30%) don’t own a credit card, while nearly two-thirds (64%) are frustrated by the complexity or expiration policies of traditional rewards programs. More than half (57%) also prefer straightforward cashback over points-based rewards that are confusing to convert and lose value over time.

Both credit cards are designed to address these challenges, offering up to 4% cashback when a purchase settles. Cashback is in U.S. dollars or bitcoin, rather than points or travel rewards. The cards also include Visa Signature experiences, protections, and other benefits that are offered via the Visa network.

“Credit is fundamental to financial opportunity in America, yet the credit card industry has spent decades pouring resources into increasingly complex rewards schemes instead of focusing on making credit products more accessible. The result is a system that remains outdated, fragmented and out of reach for millions of people,” said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward. “With Krak, we’re challenging that status quo, building a better financial experience that puts people first and gives them the freedom to spend, borrow and build wealth on their own terms.”

Opening the Door to Credit and Premium Rewards

While the Krak Credit Card is designed for customers with established credit histories, the Krak Secured Card offers a pathway for those building or rebuilding credit, including crypto-native customers whose wealth is primarily held in assets outside the traditional banking system.

Traditional credit underwriting has largely relied on conventional income, banking relationships and borrowing histories to determine eligibility, creating barriers for people with limited credit histories or those with limited access to traditional financial systems. Krak’s Secured Card seeks to bridge that divide, helping customers establish a traditional credit history.

The Krak Secured Card is built to change that. Customers can secure their credit limit using USDC, earning up to 4% APY on their collateral held in their Krak account with Krakpass while also receiving up to 4% cashback on purchases. This contrasts with conventional secured credit cards, which typically offer limited rewards and no return on the deposits used to establish a credit limit.

Together, the new cards reflect Krak’s ambition to bring more of people’s financial lives into a single experience, combining the flexibility of digital assets with the familiarity and utility of traditional financial products.

One Financial Experience, Built Around the Customer

Both credit cards will be available for customers with Krakpass, Krak’s membership program, priced at $6.29 per month when billed annually. Customers with more than $3,000 in monthly direct deposits get Krakpass free. Krakpass members also receive a boosted APY of up to 4% on eligible USDC and USDG balances, along with reduced trading fees on up to $3,000 in monthly volume (spreads apply), in addition to early access to new features.

The cards will operate on the Visa network as Visa Signature cards, with Cardless providing program management, technology, and servicing. Customers can manage their financial lives in the Krak app. They can get paid, pay bills, earn competitive yields on eligible balances and invest in digital assets. Credit card application, controls and cashback are built into the same experience, so everyday spending and credit products sit alongside everything else.

The Krak Credit Card and Krak Secured Card are expected to begin shipping in early 2027, with early waitlist subscribers receiving access ahead of the public. U.S. customers can join the waitlist today through the Krak app.