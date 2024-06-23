eInfochips Shines Again with Twin ISG Standout Case Studies in 2023

Ahmedabad, 23 June 2024 – eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, a provider of leading-edge product engineering and digital transformation services, announced that two of its client engagements have been recognized as Standout Case Studies by ISG, in the energy and healthcare, and life sciences categories within the North American region.

eInfochips was recognized for contributing to the development of ELSA, a “Brilliant Assistant” smart surgical display platform designed to streamline workflows and integrate AI into operating rooms. ELSA has delivered significant value, with the clientSoftAcuity, a medical technology provider, estimating a tenfold ROI increase, highlighting this solution’s transformative impact.

According to ISG, this case study exemplifies collaborative new product development driven by specialized technological and engineering expertise.

The second standout recognizes eInfochips’ role in developing a scalable, multi-tenant cloud platform for Phillips & TemroIndustries, a global OEM and aftermarket thermal and electrical solutions provider. The platform optimizes electric vehicle (EV) charging management, facilitating significant advancements in charger efficiency and system manageability. ISG recognizes this case study as a prime example of engineering-led transformation and a platform-based approach to supporting long-term business strategies.

Chosen through a rigorous evaluation process, ISG Case Study Standouts, an evolution of the ISG Digital Case Study Awards program, recognize the best-in-class work done by service providers in collaboration with enterprise clients.

“Getting recognized by ISG three years in a row underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to our clients,” said Bharath Aitha, vice president of marketing at eInfochips. “We are honored to be recognized for our transformative work in both the energy and healthcare and life sciences sectors.”