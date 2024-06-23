The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace strengthens its leadership team with two new appointments

Hyderabad, 23 June 2024 – The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, a beacon of luxury hospitality, proudly announces the addition of two dynamic leaders to its cadre. Saurabh Sahni takes the pivotal role of Hotel Manager and Nishant Duvoor takes charge as Director of Food & Beverage.

Prior to joining The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Saurabh came with over 18 years of extensive industry experience. Having worked across an array of distinguished properties including The Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh, Trident Udaipur, and ITC Hotel Grand Central, Mumbai, Saurabh’s expertise in Hotel Management is invaluable. He has successfully managed some of the country’s most significant events, including Isha Ambani’s wedding. Ready to steer the hotel to greater heights in his role as Hotel Manager, his strategic foresight and operational proficiency are set to reinforce the hotel’s standing for excellence.

Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Sahni says, “Joining The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace as the Hotel Manager presents an exciting opportunity. My aim is to build upon the stellar reputation of the property while ensuring efficient management and strategic direction. By fostering a warm and welcoming environment, I am committed to ensuring that every guest enjoys a comfortable and memorable stay with us.”

Accompanying him is Nishant Duvoor, stepping into the crucial position of Director of Food & Beverage. With a fervent dedication to culinary innovation and an unwavering commitment to exceeding guest expectations, Nishant is primed to enrich the dining experiences at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Bringing in a wealth of experience, Nishant has held esteemed positions such as Director of Food & Beverage at The Sheraton Grand Palace, Indore, Banquet Manager at The Westin Chennai, Velachery, and Director of Banquets at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore. With his exceptional leadership acumen, Nishant is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future endeavours of The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Speaking on his new role, Nishant remarked, “It is a privilege to be part of the F&B team at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. I am keen on bringing forth my expertise and skills to maximise revenue and introduce exciting experiences that will captivate and delight our guests.”