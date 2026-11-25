TORONTO, Nov 25 — Lenovo Canada is giving holiday shoppers more opportunities to find the right technology with its 2026 Cyber Monday Sale. Featuring new doorbusters across laptops, workstations and accessories, the event offers limited-time savings on devices designed to support productivity, creativity, gaming and everyday computing.

With new offers launching November 29 and additional deals arriving November 30, Canadian consumers and businesses can explore Lenovo’s broad portfolio to find technology that meets their needs.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great opportunities to invest in technology that can make a meaningful difference in how we work, create and connect,” said Carlo Savino, Vice President & GM, Digital Commerce at Lenovo. “At Lenovo, we want to help customers look beyond the price tag and find technology that truly fits their needs, whether that’s a dependable ThinkPad for business, a versatile Yoga laptop for everyday creativity or a powerful Legion gaming PC. With a broad portfolio of innovative devices, helpful shopping resources and added benefits through Lenovo.com, we’re focused on making it easier for customers to shop with confidence and get lasting value from their investment.”

Cyber Monday Savings Begin November 29

Starting at 6 a.m. on November 29, Lenovo Canada will introduce new doorbuster offers, including:

ThinkBook 14 laptops starting at C$1,259

ThinkPad X13 laptops starting at C$1,689

Accessories starting at C$8.99

Additional Cyber Monday Doorbusters Arrive November 30

Beginning at 12 a.m. on November 30, shoppers can explore another round of offers, including:

ThinkPad T14 laptops starting at C$1,799

IdeaPad laptops starting at C$699.99

Workstations starting at C$1,969

Gaming laptops starting at C$1,549.99

Accessories starting at C$24.99

Earn Double Rewards with My Lenovo Rewards

From November 26–30, members of Lenovo’s free My Lenovo Rewards program can earn double rewards sitewide, equivalent to 6% back on eligible purchases. Customers can join the program for free to access eligible member benefits during the holiday shopping event.

Cyber Week Savings Continue in December

Lenovo Canada plans to continue offering additional discounts beginning December 1 as part of its Cyber Week promotions, extending opportunities for shoppers to explore holiday technology deals.

From business-ready ThinkPad laptops to versatile IdeaPad devices and powerful gaming systems, Lenovo’s Cyber Monday offers give shoppers options for a wide range of technology needs. For more information and to explore Lenovo Canada’s Cyber Monday offers, visit Lenovo.com/ca.

All prices are in Canadian dollars. Offers valid on select products while supplies last. Prices and availability are subject to change. My Lenovo Rewards promotions are subject to eligibility requirements and exclusions.