Mumbai, Nov 25: Indian stock markets closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex surging over 1,500 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,800 level as strong buying in banking, financial services and FMCG stocks lifted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to settle at 83,938.28. The NSE Nifty gained 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to close at 25,819.25, marking a strong recovery in the domestic equity market.

Banking and FMCG Stocks Drive Sensex, Nifty Gains

Banking and financial stocks were among the key drivers of Wednesday’s market rally, with private and public sector lenders witnessing broad-based buying. The Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices all ended in positive territory.

The FMCG sector emerged as the top performer, with the Nifty FMCG index rising around 3%. Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life Insurance and Tata Consumer Products featured among the leading Nifty gainers, supported by renewed investor interest in consumer-focused stocks.

Nifty Technical Outlook: 26,000 in Focus

Market analysts said the Nifty staged a strong rebound after recent profit-booking and moved back above the crucial 25,650 level.

The immediate support for the index is placed around 25,650, while 26,000 remains an important resistance level. A decisive breakout above 26,000 could open the possibility of the Nifty moving towards 26,500, according to market experts.

Indian Rupee Gains Nearly 70 Paise Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee also strengthened against the US dollar during Wednesday’s session, gaining nearly 70 paise and touching a seven-month high. The USD/INR pair recorded an intraday low of 92.39.

Market experts indicated that the strengthening momentum could continue, with potential downside levels for the currency pair placed around 91.40–90.00.

Wednesday’s closing session reflected improved investor confidence, with broad-based buying across banking, financial and consumer stocks helping benchmark indices recover strongly. Positive global market cues also supported the rally.