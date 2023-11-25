H&M inaugurates its new store at Phoenix Mall of The Millennium; unveils state-of-the-art Home concept

Pune, November 25, 2023: H&M India, an international retailer known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, inaugurates its fourth store in Phoenix Mall of The Millennium, Pune. Adding to the excitement, the brand will debut its H&M Home concept in Pune for the first time. This curated collection promises to redefine home decor, offering residents a chic range of options to transform their living spaces.

Spread over an impressive 2118 square meters, the store boasts a wide array of products to cater to every customer’s needs. With prices starting at just Rs. 399 for ladies, divided, and kids, and Rs. 499 for men, the brand is revolutionizing fashion accessibility. The spotlight of the store shines on its exquisite Holiday Campaign, featuring standout pieces that capture the essence of the season. From the sophisticated poplin tuxedo shirt to the alluring cropped sequin jacket with bow tie-ups, the collection showcases contemporary elegance. Furthermore, the yearly Black Friday sale at the store will provide members with an additional discount of 50% on selected articles.

Beyond fashion, the Home concept introduces a diverse range of products such as high-quality bed linen, timeless dinnerware, and home décor items that are designed to complement various interior styles. From trendy statement pieces to timeless classics, H&M’s Home collection allows customers to effortlessly create a cohesive and stylish look for their living spaces. With affordable price points starting from just Rs. 149, H&M brings accessible luxury to home decor, making it easier than ever for customers to express their personal style in every aspect of their lives.

Commenting on the launch, Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India, said, “We have seen incredible love for H&M HOME since its launch in India in 2022, and now, we are thrilled to bring this experience to Pune. H&M Home represents not just stylish living but also the comfort and personal expression that your home deserves. With this new addition, we aim to not only provide fashion but also the latest home décor inspiration, from elegant bedding to trendy tableware, and everything in between. Our endeavor is to continue offering the best in home and fashion with great quality at the best price, all while ensuring our commitment to sustainability remains unwavering.”

In line with the company’s sustainability initiatives, the new store extends its support for the brand’s Garment Collect initiative. This initiative invites customers to bring in clothing and textiles, regardless of the brand or condition, for recycling at the store.

H&M India is now present in Phoenix Mall of The Millennium, Pune along with Phoenix Market City, Amanora Mall, and Westend Mall and Online at www.hm.com and Myntra.com