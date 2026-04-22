India’s Growth Narrative: Balancing Currency Trends and Unlocking Idle Gold

Apr 22 (BNP): India’s economic outlook continues to draw attention as experts highlight the dual themes of currency movement and the potential of untapped domestic wealth.

Market expert Nilesh Shah recently observed that the gradual depreciation of the Indian Rupee is a natural trend in a growing economy. He indicated that levels such as ₹100 per US dollar may be possible over time, emphasizing that such movement should be viewed in the context of broader economic fundamentals rather than immediate concern. A competitive rupee can, in fact, support exports and strengthen India’s position in global markets.

At the same time, attention has been drawn to the significant volume of gold held across Indian households—estimated at nearly $700 billion—which largely remains idle. Experts suggest that with the right policies and public trust, this gold can be monetized to support infrastructure development, economic expansion, and financial stability.

The discussion underscores the need for a balanced approach—managing external economic factors while effectively utilizing internal resources. Strengthening financial awareness, encouraging participation in monetization schemes, and building trust will be key to translating these opportunities into tangible growth.

India stands at a pivotal point where thoughtful economic strategies can help convert existing strengths into long-term, inclusive development.