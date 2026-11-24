New York, NY, November 24, 2026 — DashHands is a U.S.-based, technology-driven two-sided online service marketplace connecting customers with independent local service providers. DashHands was conceived and founded by Andrei Shabarin, who serves as Chief Executive Officer and President, and Rozaliia Raison, who serves as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary. The digital platform operates through two dedicated mobile applications: DashHands for customers and DashHands Pro for service providers. Both applications are available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Advantages and Unique Features of DashHands

Interactive Work-Area Mapping

DashHands offers an innovative approach to selecting work territories, addressing key shortcomings of existing solutions. Instead of relying on traditional ZIP code-based selection, the platform uses recognizable neighborhoods and boroughs, which can be selected in their entirety or customized down to individual neighborhoods. The map’s main distinguishing feature is seamless map interaction without switching between modes. Providers can simultaneously pan and zoom the map, select entire neighborhoods with a single tap, and instantly add or remove territories as needed. Everything operates smoothly and without delays, turning the complex process of configuring work areas into just a few simple taps.

Intelligent Booking Management and Dedicated 24/7 Support

DashHands features a unified system connecting customers, providers, and the support team. Booking management, rescheduling, booking modifications, and dispute resolution are all integrated into a single system. The DashHands support team is fully integrated with the platform: representatives can view booking histories, conversations, and all booking details, allowing them to resolve even complex issues quickly and efficiently. The team operates around the clock across three U.S. time zones, providing continuous support to customers and service providers.

Smart Pricing System

DashHands has developed a pricing system that considers the interests of both customers and providers. Based on market analysis across different states, the platform offers recommended rates, helping customers understand service costs and providers attract more bookings through competitive offers. At the same time, both parties retain complete freedom of choice: providers can set their own rates, while customers can independently establish their budgets, selecting price ranges either above or below the platform’s recommended rates. This approach allows both parties to find suitable terms for each booking without rigid pricing restrictions.

Provider Rating and Achievement Level System

DashHands features a transparent rating and review system that allows providers to demonstrate the quality of their work and professional achievements while giving customers greater transparency and confidence in the platform.

Based on actual customer ratings, providers are automatically assigned achievement levels:

Silver — rating of 3.0–3.9

Gold — rating of 4.0–4.5

Platinum — rating of 4.6–5.0

After each new review, the provider’s average rating and achievement level are automatically updated. The system reflects customer evaluations exclusively and does not determine providers’ professional qualifications.

Service Categories for Providers

On DashHands, providers can work in a single service category or across multiple categories, depending on their qualifications and professional skills. This allows specialists to make the most of their experience, expand the range of services they offer, and receive more bookings.

Flexible Scheduling and Working Conditions

On DashHands, providers independently choose their preferred schedules and can work full-time or use the platform for part-time opportunities. They decide which bookings to accept and have the right to decline requests. In addition, the application includes a dedicated minimum booking duration feature: providers can set a two-hour minimum instead of the standard one-hour minimum, and this requirement is automatically displayed to customers during booking.

Provider Payments and Tips

DashHands values and respects the work of every provider and therefore pays out 100% of their earned service fees and 100% of their tips without any additional deductions. All payments are processed through Stripe, a leading global payment processing platform. DashHands also fully covers Stripe’s payment processing fees, including fees associated with tips. As a result, providers receive every cent they earn without additional payment processing costs.

DashHands Platform Fee

One of the main advantages of DashHands is its minimal platform fee, making its terms among the most competitive in the U.S. market. The platform follows a principle of complete pricing transparency: no hidden fees, unexpected charges, or additional payments. Before making a payment, customers receive a detailed invoice clearly showing the provider’s service cost, the DashHands platform fee, and the final total. Every customer knows in advance exactly what they are paying for and how much they will pay.

Real-Time Provider Location Tracking

DashHands features an advanced system for tracking a provider’s location while traveling to the customer. Once the provider activates the On the Way status, their location becomes visible to the customer, who can follow the provider’s movement directly on the application’s map and view the estimated arrival time. Providers have access to convenient GPS navigation for route planning, while customers can see where their service professional is and when to expect their arrival.

In-App Messaging and Private Phone Calls

Customers and providers can exchange messages and make phone calls directly through DashHands, staying connected throughout the entire booking. Personal phone numbers remain private, as calls use a secure phone number masking system that protects the confidentiality of both parties.