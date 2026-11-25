SINGAPORE, Nov 25 — Ant International, a global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, and BNY (NYSE: BNY), a global financial services company, today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at exploring next-generation treasury, 24/7 FX and interoperable global payments solutions.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the companies agreed to deepen their collaboration across real-time treasury, liquidity and payments solutions. Areas of focus may include tokenised deposits, tokenised money market funds and broader interoperability across tokenised and traditional money market funds, subject to applicable internal and regulatory approvals.

The companies also see opportunities to further enhance 24/7 FX capabilities, support evolving global payments needs through emerging payment channels and digital payment tools and deepen their relationship through investment and liquidity solutions.

Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International, said: “We are excited to work more closely with a leading bank in our journey towards enabling seamless cross-border payments for businesses and their customers. With BNY’s deep expertise in institutional cash management, combined with our experience in real-time treasury management and investment, we hope to better serve our customers with enhanced liquidity and 24/7 cross-border settlement capabilities.”

Carolyn Weinberg, Chief Innovation & Market Transformation Officer at BNY, said: “This collaboration reflects BNY’s commitment to helping clients navigate the future of payments and treasury management with confidence. By combining our global payments, liquidity and innovation expertise with Ant International’s technology and network, we look forward to exploring new ways to support seamless cross-border commerce, real-time treasury solutions and next-generation digital asset opportunities for businesses worldwide.”