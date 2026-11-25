NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov 25 — Sodexo, a leading provider in high-quality food and facilities management solutions, today announced the appointment of Erin Meehan as CEO, Corporate Services, U.S., effective December 1, 2026. Meehan will report to Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Group CEO and Acting North America CEO, and join Sodexo’s North America leadership team.

The appointment supports Sodexo’s investment in the leadership and expertise needed to deliver on its Shift & Grow 2030 strategy, which serves as a roadmap to accelerate growth and restore competitiveness. The plan prioritizes rebuilding the growth engine, simplifying and standardizing operations, and strengthening a high-performance culture, with North America as its primary growth priority.

“Shift & Grow 2030 calls for strong client relationships, disciplined execution and investment in our people, with North America at the center of our priority markets for growth,” said Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Group CEO and Acting North America CEO. “Erin brings experience in business turnarounds, organic growth and talent development that aligns with these priorities. I look forward to working with Erin and our teams to continue creating lasting value for our clients at a critical time for our business and our industry.”

Meehan brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in contract foodservice, facilities and support services across corporate, remote-site, education and healthcare environments. Her career spans large-scale operations, business turnarounds, organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and talent development.

Since 2023, Meehan has served as CEO of Pritchard Industries, a facilities services business operating across 30 U.S. states. Previously, at Compass One Healthcare, the portfolio under her leadership tripled entirely through organic growth. She also brings experience managing complex remote-site operations and developing enterprise-wide operational excellence programs.

“Sodexo has established a bold path forward, with a focus on achieving growth targets and leading the industry into the future,” Meehan said. “It is a tremendous opportunity to lead Sodexo’s Corporate Services business in the U.S. as part of this transformational growth journey, and I am ready to get to work with our team here and our counterparts from around the world as we deliver best-in-class service for our corporate clients.”

Meehan succeeds Joe Ganci, who is concluding an outstanding 39-year career with Sodexo. Throughout his tenure, he combined hospitality expertise, operational discipline and a client-centric approach to build a strong portfolio of industry-leading clients while championing service excellence and developing his teams. Ganci and Meehan will work closely together through December to ensure a smooth transition.