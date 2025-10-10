Rubystone Hospitality Appoints Manoj Sharma as New Corporate General Manager

New Delhi, October 10, 2025: Rubystone Hospitality is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr Manoj Sharma as their new Corporate General Manager. Manoj has 25-plus years of valuable experience in the hotel and travel industry.

Mr Sharma is a result-oriented professional who is very experienced in managing daily hotel operations with an emphasis on operational coordination between ensuing departments, including reception, food and bar services, room service, bookings, budgets, marketing, and staff training. He is experienced at developing operational policies with budget compliance and improving workforce productivity through multi-tasking training for staff members.

Throughout his career, Mr Sharma has developed strong business relations with AFMAC and FMGC in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan. He also maintains a vast social network across Agra, Firozabad, Vrindavan, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, and Ghaziabad, supporting just what it means to be a well-connected leader in hospitality. Mr Sharma’s prestigious ability to build a comfortable, friendly, and professional working culture has been his greatest strength throughout his leadership experiences.

On the appointment, Mr Sandeep, Managing Director of Rubystone Hospitality, said,

“Manoj has been a key to our growth and an ideal fit for the role, given his knowledge of our operations. We are confident that he will further strengthen Rubystone with his leadership and knowledge and enhance our service and guest satisfaction levels.”

Rubystone Hospitality hopes to gain further growth and enhance its service levels in India under the guidance of Manoj Sharma.