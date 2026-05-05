Sony India Introduces a Next-Generation Camera Tracking System, OCELLUS for creation of Spatial Content in Augmented Reality or Virtual Production

New Delhi, May 05: Sony India today announced the launch of OCELLUS (ASR-CT1), its first advanced camera tracking system designed to simplify and enhance augmented reality (AR) and virtual production workflows. Built for creators across broadcast, cinema, and live production environments, it delivers marker-free camera tracking through multiple sensors making it a perfect choice for Virtual productions as In-Camera VFX and AR, sends the camera position and orientation data while the camera is shooting.

The system also comprises of a sensor unit, a processing box, and three lens encoders, and can be used with Sony Cinema Line cameras, system cameras, and non- Sony cameras. Additionally, it also comes with five image sensors and Sony ’s Visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology which helps the system to create a reference map enabling stable marker-free tracking both indoors and outdoors.

When used with Sony cameras, metadata such as focus, iris, and zoom values can be extracted via the camera ’s SDI output and transmitted in real time to external devices through an Ethernet connection. In cases where the lens does not support in- camera metadata capture, lens encoders can be attached to gather this information. This data can then be leveraged for virtual production and augmented reality applications. Additionally, the system supports recording of tracking data, camera and lens metadata, timecode, and file names, enabling a smoother post- production workflow.

The increasing demand for immersive and high-quality visual storytelling is accelerating the adoption of Augmented Reality and virtual production technologies across the media and entertainment industry. Through OCELLUS , Sony is introducing an advanced camera tracking solution that combines portability, precision and seamless workflow integration. The system has been thoughtfully engineered to support dynamic production environments and help creators achieve efficient and stable tracking performance both indoors and outdoors,” said Mukesh Srivastava – Head Digital Imaging Business

Key Features:

Compact and lightweight sensor unit with five image sensors:

By leveraging four of the five image sensors, the OCELLUS system delivers stable, marker-free tracking with strong resistance to occlusion, essential for dynamic shooting conditions

delivers stable, marker-free with strong resistance to occlusion, essential for dynamic shooting conditions Even in limited visibility scenarios, the system offers tracking data can still be captured as long as at least one active sensor detects valid feature points

offers data can still be captured as long as at least one active sensor detects valid feature points To enhance performance in low-light environments, IR LEDs are positioned on both sides of each sensor for improved tracking accuracy

accuracy To maintain the consistency under changing lighting conditions, the system comes with a Visible Light Cut Unit that helps ensure stable tracking

comes with a Visible Light Cut Unit that helps ensure stable With a compact and lightweight build, the sensor unit measures approximately 86 × 60 × 43 mm and weighs around 250 g, making it easy to integrate into different setups

With NATO rail mounting parts, it allows easy installation and flexible positioning

It comes with a single USB Type-C® cable that connects the sensor unit to the processing box, carrying both power and data with a secure locking mechanism making it an easy process

Processing Box:

It offers real-time transmission of tracking data and camera /lens metadata to CG rendering software such as Unreal Engine via an Ethernet connection, using the free-d format for seamless integration

data and /lens metadata to CG rendering software such as Unreal Engine via an Ethernet connection, using the free-d format for seamless integration Designed with multiple connectivity options, including Genlock input, Timecode input, SDI input/output terminals, and dedicated ports for lens encoder connections

Supports recording of tracking data along with camera and lens metadata as FBX files on SDXC memory cards (UHS-II/UHS-I), synchronized with the main camera ’s video files for streamlined post- production

data along with and lens metadata as FBX files on SDXC memory cards (UHS-II/UHS-I), synchronized with the main ’s video files for streamlined post- Features an OLED display for quick monitoring, allowing users to easily check the IP address, tracking status, lens data, and other key information

Lens Encoder

It detects the rotation and helps positioning the lens parameters, including focus, zoom, and iris, ensuring precise data capture during shooting

The Lens Encoder helps in capturing data directly to the processing box via a LEMO 7-pin cable, enabling seamless communication within the system

Allows metadata acquisition for lenses and cameras that do not support lens data embedding via SDI output, ensuring broader compatibility across setups

Comes with five different types of gears, making it adaptable to a wide range of lenses for flexible use across production environments

Price and Availability: