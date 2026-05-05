Delhi Capitals Partners with Bharat Taxi as Official Mobility Partner for IPL 2026

May 5 (BNP): Ride-hailing cooperative firm Bharat Taxi has announced a partnership with Delhi Capitals as the official mobility partner for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Under this collaboration, Bharat Taxi will engage fans through on-ground activations and digital campaigns throughout the tournament. The company will also provide dedicated travel support for spectators attending matches across the Delhi-NCR region.

Company leadership stated that the partnership aims to strengthen its presence in the Delhi market while enhancing fan engagement during one of India’s most followed sporting events.

The initiative is expected to improve match-day mobility solutions for cricket fans and deepen brand visibility during IPL 2026.