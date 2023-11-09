Ultraviolette Launches the International-spec F77 for European Markets

November 09th, 2023, Milan: Ultraviolette, a pioneering force in future mobility and energy infrastructure recently captured spotlight at EICMA 2023 with an electrifying dual announcement. The company’s flagship motorcycle – the F77 made its highly anticipated debut in the European market in conjunction with the global unveiling of the F99 Factory Racing Platform at the Milan Motorcycle Show.

The global launch of the F77 at EICMA 2023 signifies Ultraviolette’s readiness to introduce this cutting-edge electric motorcycle in international markets.

International-Spec Ultraviolette F77

The F77 is a result of Ultraviolette’s relentless pursuit for design and performance and is the first Indian two-wheeler equipped with state-of-the-art battery technology and avionics-inspired vehicle electronics.

Ultraviolette launched the F77 in Europe with deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2024 with three distinctive variants – Shadow, Laser, and Airstrike. The F77 model boasts an impressive 100 Nm of peak torque and 30 kW (40 bhp) of peak power, thanks to the advanced 10.3 kWh battery pack. The F77’s captivating design and thrilling performance are the outcome of rigorous research and development, showcasing the exceptional talent of Ultraviolette’s R&D team.

The F77 excels in every aspect: performance, capability, battery technology, safety, ride comfort, handling, and aesthetics. It offers three distinct ride modes – Glide, Combat, and Ballistic – providing customers with a finely tuned, well-balanced, and exhilarating riding experience.

The F77 is set to be priced between 9,000 to 11,000 Euro in Europe subject to federal / state government incentives and taxes. Ultraviolette will begin accepting registrations on its official website starting 15 November 2023.

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform

Ultraviolette’s plans extend beyond the International-spec F77, with the world premiere of the F99 Factory Racing Platform, which received a massive interest at the EICMA 2023, marking a momentous stride in the realm of electric motorcycle technology. Contrasting with the first-gen model, the latest iteration of the F99 is a fully-faired motorcycle, meticulously engineered with advanced battery technology and drivetrain innovations.

One of the most distinctive features of the F99 is its active aerodynamics, mirroring principles adopted from supersonic fighter jets. The motorcyclein corporates carbon fibre in the construction of its Active Aerodynamics including the panels and winglets. The Active Aerodynamics are ingeniously integrated at two pivotal locations on the F99 – on air shield, acting as an air windshield, and two front cowl ducts, channelling air to the motor that compresses and releases it through vanes. This mechanism forms a barrier of high-velocity air molecules, optimizing airflow over the rider’s helmet to reduce drag.

Another strategically key innovation is embodied in the Air-Blade, a segment of the side panel or side fairing, adapting to lean angles to enhance downforce during cornering. This real-time electronically actuated system ensures optimal performance. Multiple additional winglets are strategically positioned at the front and rear of the vehicle to fine-tune aerodynamic efficiency. The F99 boasts an impressive top speed of 265 kph.

The liquid-cooled motor on the F99 produces a maximum power output of 120 bhp (90 kW), which allows the motorcycle to sprint from 0 to 100 kph in just 3 seconds.

With an aero drag coefficient of 0.45 and kerb weight of just 178 kg, the F99 Factory Racing Platform is set to rewrite the rules in the world of motorsports.

The Global commercial launch of the F99 is anticipated by 2025, signifying Ultraviolette’s steadfast commitment to elevating global electric motorcycle performance and technology standards.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, Ultraviolette, expressed the company’s enthusiasm, stating, “We received an overwhelming response from enthusiasts across 190 countries, showing keen interest in the Ultraviolette F77. This energized our conviction to enter the European market, and EICMA 2023 is just the beginning, marking a significant milestone in our journey. As we set our sights on the global markets, the premiere of the F99 Factory Racing Platform further testifies to the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that started with the F77 and now seamlessly evolves into the F99. In an industry dominated by legacy players we take pride in our role as catalysts of transformation in the realm of racing.”

To meet the growing demand for electric two-wheelers in the region, Ultraviolette is actively engaged in discussions with European distributors and dealers to provide an exhilarating experience for riders across the continent.