Wipro announced its first quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2026

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. | India – July 18, 2025: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025:

1. Gross revenue at ₹221.3 billion ($2,581.6 million1), decrease of 1.6% QoQ and increase of 0.8% YoY.

2. IT services segment revenue was at $2,587.4 million, decrease of 0.3% QoQ and 1.5% YoY.

3. Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased 2.0% QoQ and 2.3% YoY.

4. Total bookings3 was at $4,971 million, up by 24.1% QoQ and 50.7% YoY in constant currency2. Large deal bookings4 was at $2,666 million, an increase of 49.7% QoQ and 130.8% YoY in constant currency2.

5. IT services operating margin5 for Q1’26 was at 17.3%, contraction of 0.2% QoQ and expansion of 0.8% YoY.

6. Net income for the quarter was at ₹33.3 billion ($388.4 million1), decrease of 6.7% QoQ and increase of 10.9% YoY.

7. Earnings per share for the quarter at ₹3.2 ($0.041), decrease of 6.7% QoQ and increase of 10.8% YoY.

8. Operating cash flows of ₹41.1 billion ($479.6 million1), increase of 9.8% QoQ and 2.9% YoY and at 123.2% of Net Income for the quarter.

9. Declared interim dividend of ₹5 ($0.061) per equity share/ADS.

10. Voluntary attrition was at 15.1% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Outlook for the Quarter ending September 30, 2025

We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million*. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms.

*Outlook for the Quarter ending Sept 30, 2025, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.34, Euro/USD at 1.13, AUD/USD at 0.64, USD/INR at 85.88 and CAD/USD at 0.72

Performance for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said “In a quarter shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty, clients prioritised efficiency and cost optimization. We partnered closely with them to address these needs, resulting in 16 large deals, including two mega deals. Building on the momentum from last quarter and supported by a strong pipeline, we are well positioned for the second half. AI is no longer experimental – it’s central to our clients’ strategies, and we are delivering real impact at scale.” Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said “We expanded our operating margins by 80 basis points on YoY basis. Our cash flow conversion remained strong with operating cash flows being at 123% of our net income. The board also declared an interim dividend of INR 5 per share. With this, the total cash returned to shareholders over the last 6 months is more than $1.3 Bn.”

1. For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = ₹85.74, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on June 30, 2025. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was US$1= ₹85.34

2. Constant currency for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period.

3. Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new orders, renewals, and increases to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior fiscal periods. Bookings are recorded using then-existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract. For constant currency growth rates, refer note 2.

4. Large deal bookings consist of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value.

5. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials.