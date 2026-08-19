Regional OTT Releases This Week: 5 Films Across Languages to Add to Your Watchlist

The weekend was here, and OTT platforms brought a diverse mix of regional stories for audiences looking to explore cinema beyond the mainstream. From a record-breaking Gujarati spiritual drama and Tamil romantic entertainers to a Malayalam supernatural thriller and an intense Hindi drama, that week’s lineup offered something for different tastes.

Here were five regional films that released across OTT platforms this week and deserved a spot on your watchlist.

1. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate | Gujarati

Platform: ShemarooMe

Genre: Spiritual Drama

One of the biggest Gujarati films of recent times, ‘Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate’ is on ShemarooMe. The film followed a struggling rickshaw driver who found himself mysteriously trapped in a remote farmhouse, where haunting silence and recurring visions of Lord Krishna forced him to confront his guilt and painful memories. His journey gradually became one of healing, redemption, and renewed purpose.

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the film became the highest-grossing Gujarati movie, making its OTT premiere on ShemarooMe the most anticipated release for Gujarati audiences worldwide.

A blend of spirituality, human emotions, and redemption, backed by the cultural connect of Gujarati cinema.

2. Heartin | Tamil

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Romance / Comedy / Drama

For those looking for a light-hearted relationship story, ‘Heartin’ brought together romance, comedy and complicated relationships. The story revolved around a couple who found themselves caught in an unexpected situation involving an ex-girlfriend, creating room for emotional complications and humorous situations.

The film starred Sananth, Madonna Sebastian and Emaya T, with Kishore Kumar making his directorial debut.

A relationship-driven entertainer that explored love, unexpected complications, and the messy side of modern relationships.

3. Aroopi | Malayalam

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Horror / Supernatural Thriller

For audiences who preferred something darker, ‘Aroopi’ brought together Kerala folklore, supernatural horror, and mystery. The story centred on a vengeful spirit that was accidentally released from a doll, while Niranjan, the last surviving heir of a family, was drawn back to his ancestral home following a brutal murder. As an ancient curse resurfaced, long-buried family secrets began to unravel.

Directed by Abhilash Warrier, the film featured Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Joy Mathew, and others.

A combination of folklore, ancestral secrets and supernatural suspense for horror and thriller fans.

4. Anbe Diana | Tamil

Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Romantic Comedy / Family Drama

Set against the vibrant neighbourhood of Perambur, ‘Anbe Diana’ followed a cross-cultural romance between a conservative Telugu boy and an Anglo-Indian girl. Their relationship faced challenges arising from family traditions, old rivalries, and deep-rooted prejudices, putting their love to the test.

Directed by and starring Pari Elavazhagan, the film also featured Ramya Ranganathan, Roja Selvamani and Chetan Kadambi.

A colourful romantic family entertainer that explored love, cultural differences and the expectations surrounding relationships.

5. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata | Hindi

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Medical Drama

‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ took audiences back to the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks but approached the subject through the perspective of the healthcare workers who continued their duties amid the chaos. The film highlighted the courage and dedication of hospital staff who became unsung heroes during one of the country’s darkest moments.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film featured Kangana Ranaut in a prominent role and combined a historical backdrop with an emotionally intense human story.

A socially relevant drama that shone a light on the people who worked behind the scenes during a national tragedy.