Care Without the Queue: Daktar Puts the Doctor, the Chemist and the Lab on Your Phone

New Delhi, October 12, 2026: It usually begins with a phone call in the middle of a meeting. Your father’s blood pressure is up again. Your mother’s cough hasn’t settled. And the tablets run out on Friday.

What follows is a routine most Indian families know by heart: an awkward request for leave, a crawl through traffic, a token number in a crowded waiting room, a second trip for the blood test and a third to the chemist. By evening, a few minutes with the doctor have swallowed an entire day. And through all of it, there is the worry.

Daktar was built to give that day back.

The digital healthcare platform, developed by Daktar AI Technologies Private Limited, brings online doctor consultations, medicine delivery and diagnostic tests together in a single app. Its newest features, rolled out in September, focus on a part of being unwell that rarely gets attention: the uncertainty.

Patients can see at a glance whether a doctor is online or offline before reaching out. The consultation waiting experience has been improved, prescriptions have gone digital for patients and doctors alike, and smarter notifications take users straight to the screen they need. Registration and onboarding have also been streamlined for doctors joining the platform.

Consultations are available every day, including weekends and holidays, with verified doctors across specialties such as general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, dermatology and mental health. With the prescription on their phone, patients can order medicines from licensed pharmacies for delivery to their doorstep and book tests with NABL-accredited labs that collect samples from home, where the service is available. What were once three separate errands across town are now a few taps apart.

Getting started is simple. Signing in takes just a mobile number and a one-time password, with no lengthy forms, and appointments can also be booked over WhatsApp. Small details, perhaps, but they matter when the patient is a parent who has never used a health app.

“Most of us have lived this: sitting in a clinic with a parent’s file on our lap, watching the clock and wondering how to explain another afternoon off to the office,” said the Daktar founder team. “We can order groceries in minutes and pay for almost anything with a quick scan, yet a follow-up with a doctor can still mean hours of travel and waiting. Nobody who is ill should have to cross a city just to be heard. As India builds towards Viksit Bharat 2047, good medical advice should be as easy to reach as everything else on our phones.”

The need reaches well beyond big-city traffic. In smaller towns and underserved areas, seeing a specialist can mean a long journey, sometimes to another district altogether. For the many concerns that do not need an immediate physical examination, an online consultation can spare patients that trip. And for someone seeking mental health support, the chance to speak to a professional privately, from somewhere familiar, can make a difficult first step a little easier.

“We are not here to replace your hospital or your family doctor,” the team added. “In an emergency, or whenever a doctor needs to examine you in person, that is where you should be. But the follow-up, the prescription renewal, the lab test, the question that has been on your mind all week — none of that should cost a family a day’s leave or a night’s sleep. When someone you love is unwell, your only worry should be them.”

Daktar is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, and online at daktar.online .

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/daktar/id6798546702

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.daktar.online

About Daktar

Daktar is a digital healthcare platform developed by Daktar AI Technologies Private Limited. Its app connects patients with verified doctors across specialties ranging from general medicine and paediatrics to mental health, Ayurveda and homoeopathy, and offers digital prescriptions, medicine delivery and diagnostic tests with home sample collection in the same place. Doctors, pharmacies and diagnostic laboratories can join its partner network and manage bookings through a dedicated dashboard.