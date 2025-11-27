Dr. Omkaar Hari Maali Hosts the Landmark 10th Edition of Train the Eximpreneur for Marathi Entrepreneurs

Mumbai, Nov 27: NESCO Mumbai witnessed an extraordinary transformation movement as Dr. Omkaar Hari Maali, Maharashtra’s leading business mentor and founder of Udyami Maharashtra, hosted the landmark 10th edition of Train the Eximpreneur, exclusively for the Marathi community. The event brought together over 2,000 Marathi participants, making it India’s largest-ever import–export learning event dedicated to Marathi entrepreneurs.

Rooted deeply in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ethos of uplifting and empowering Maharashtra’s people, Dr. Omkaar delivered a 3-day experience blending global trade knowledge, real-world entrepreneurship, mindset transformation and spiritual alignment — all designed specifically for Marathi-speaking aspiring entrepreneurs.

3 DAYS OF GROWTH: FOUNDATION → DISCOVERY → TRANSFORMATION

DAY 1 — Foundation Day: The Ultimate EXIM Blueprint

The first day established a complete foundation for Marathi attendees entering the export–import industry. Dr. Omkaar guided them through product packaging, marking, labelling, and the science of selecting the right global markets by evaluating culture, market size, competition, regulations and logistics. He explained structured frameworks for market research and showcased live demonstrations of AI tools for HS code search, competitor analysis, pricing insights and buyer identification — tailored specially for first-generation Marathi entrepreneurs.

Participants also learned export price calculation models, supplier verification methods, business registration and drop-shipping pathways, along with investment ranges for various product categories. The day closed with an inspiring moment as 110 Marathi achievers — who collectively generated ₹103 crore through his mentorship — were honoured on stage.

DAY 2 — Discovery Day

Day 2 went deeper into helping the Marathi audience understand global buyers, their behaviour, preferences and decision-making patterns. Dr. Omkaar explained buyer psychology, tracking, communication and effective positioning for international markets. A GST and logistics expert simplified compliance, documentation and freight movement, making complex procedures accessible for Marathi-speaking first-time exporters.

The highlight was the transformative money-burning ritual, where participants symbolically released money fears, past financial trauma and limiting beliefs. Dr. Omkaar’s message resonated deeply with the Marathi audience:

“To receive abundance, you must burn the blocks that stop you from growing.”

Many participants shared immediate breakthroughs — including one who said,

“Mera land block ho gaya and aaj shaam ko I heard the dispute has been resolved.”

DAY 3 — Transformation Day

Day 3 wove strategy, inspiration and emotional breakthroughs into a powerful finale. Dr. Omkaar invited Marathi achievers on stage to share their honest journeys — struggles, setbacks, breakthroughs and success stories — giving the audience relatable, real-world examples from within their own community.

He reminded everyone that he remains personally available to Marathi entrepreneurs, answering calls, guiding decisions and staying intensely involved in their business journeys. Participants then received a structured EXIM Business Roadmap outlining the path from starting and stabilising a business to automation, growth and global scale.

Dr. Omkaar blended mindset practices, manifestation and spiritual alignment to help Marathi participants think like global entrepreneurs while staying rooted in Maharashtrian values. The event ended with the hall rising in a thunderous “Jai Jai Maharashtra!”, followed by Dr. Omkaar’s powerful closing message:

“Har ek Marathi manus entrepreneur banla pahije. This is not my mission — this is our mission.”