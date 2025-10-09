MP: Congress to appoint BLAs following SIR announcement

Bhopal, Oct 9 – Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across the state after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on the pattern of Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari chaired a meeting of party leaders to kick-start the preparation for the upcoming SIR, which was also attended by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh at party headquarters in Bhopal.

Before attending the meeting, Digvijaya also met the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar, at his residence. District in-charges, PCC office bearers and district Congress presidents were also present in the meeting.

The meeting, as part of Congress’s programme, discussed rolling out a state-wide campaign to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and counter the BJP’s booth management network ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

As part of the programme, the Congress will appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at every polling station across the state, as sources in Congress told IANS.

These BLAs will be tasked with personally reaching out to voters, verifying names in the electoral rolls, and assisting in the correction, addition, or deletion of entries wherever necessary.

Sources said that Congress is working on its plan to keep a close watch during SIR to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the voter list during the upcoming revision process scheduled between October 2025 and January 2026.

District-level control rooms will be set up by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to oversee the campaign, coordinate field activities, and maintain data in a web-based system accessible to the party’s central team.

The campaign also prioritises engagement with young and first-time voters, recognising their critical role in shaping electoral outcomes.

Congress workers will visit colleges, hostels, and community centres to facilitate voter enrollment among the youth, building early engagement and strengthening the party’s support base among younger voters.

BLAs will also be tasked to conduct a door-to-door contact programme, interacting directly with residents to verify details and assist them in completing any necessary formalities.

–IANS