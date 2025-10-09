A Symphony of Spice: OZEN LIFE MAADHOO Unveils the Flavours of the Indian Ocean at Tradition IndoCeylon

Maldives, October 09, 2025: Floating above the turquoise waters of South Malé Atoll, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO invites guests to embark on an unforgettable culinary journey through the spice-rich coasts of India and Sri Lanka. At its signature overwater restaurant, Tradition IndoCeylon, the resort presents a refined interpretation of the region’s micro-cuisines—where each dish tells a story of heritage, craftsmanship, and coastal soul.

Celebrated for reimagining the essence of “island cuisine,” Tradition IndoCeylon showcases a mosaic of distinctive regional flavours. Guests can savour dishes such as Samudri Jhinga, prawns marinated with kaffir lime and coriander; Awadhi Murgh Korma, a slow-cooked chicken delicacy in creamy cashew gravy; and Sri Lankan Hoppers served with fresh coconut chutney. Every plate captures the essence of centuries-old spice routes, uniting warmth, memory, and artistry in each bite.

Perched atop the lagoon, the restaurant’s design blends contemporary sophistication with traditional accents, while panoramic ocean views create a truly sensorial dining experience. From the aroma of roasted spices to the rhythm of waves beneath, each evening at Tradition IndoCeylon becomes a celebration of culture and connection.

“At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, every dining experience is a journey through taste and time,” shares Malin Elisabeth Alleyne, General Manager. “Our chefs are devoted to preserving the authenticity of South Asian culinary traditions while expressing them through an elegant island lens. We invite guests to discover the true spirit of the Indian Ocean—where every flavour tells a story and every moment lingers.”

Part of the resort’s signature INDULGENCE™ Plan, Tradition IndoCeylon enriches the holistic OZEN LIFE MAADHOO experience—where luxury finds meaning in authenticity. Together with its stunning overwater and beachfront villas, the resort transforms a Maldivian getaway into an exquisite symphony of flavour, culture, and effortless indulgence.