Samsung Leads India’s AI Revolution at India Mobile Congress 2025 with AI for All Vision

GURUGRAM, India , October 9, 2025 : Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is redefining how people live, connect, and innovate through its vision of ‘AI for All’ at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. Aligning with the theme “Innovate to Transform”, Samsung’s showcase at IMC 2025 brings to life the future of AI-powered living and sustainable connectivity.

The Samsung booth drew an overwhelming response from consumers and dignitaries, including Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Pemmasani Chandrashekhar, Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi. In addition, Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications and Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Cabinet Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Uttar Pradesh experienced the cutting-edge solutions on display. The dignitaries were welcomed by JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, who showcased Samsung’s latest AI-led innovations.

“India Mobile Congress is a celebration of innovation and the power of technology to transform lives. At Samsung, we share this spirit deeply. Our vision of ‘AI for All’ reflects our belief that artificial intelligence should empower every individual, business, and community across India. As we showcase our AI-led innovations at IMC 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to co-creating the future with India — one where technology drives inclusion, unlocks new opportunities, and helps people lead better, smarter lives”, said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

As a pioneer in AI-driven technology, Samsung continues to shape the future by seamlessly integrating intelligence across devices. Samsung AI Home delivers proactive, cohesive experiences across categories — from smartphones and TVs to wearables and appliances. At the heart of this ecosystem, the SmartThings app connects Samsung products with thousands of partner devices, creating homes that not only work for users but also with them.

At IMC 2025, Samsung is showcasing its ‘AI for All’ vision through five immersive demo zones:

· Galaxy AI Zone – Highlights intuitive AI tools that boost personal productivity and make everyday life simpler.

· Command Centre Zone – Demonstrates secure, AI-driven systems for smart urban environments, strengthened by Samsung Knox security.

· SmartThings Zone – Focuses on connected living solutions that drive energy conservation, health, and sustainability.

· AI for Education Zone – Showcases an inclusive AI-enabled learning ecosystem empowering students and teachers across India.

· Samsung Network Zone – Showcases Samsung’s advanced 5G and AI-powered network solutions that enable ultra-fast connectivity, reliable performance, and scalable infrastructure for India’s digital future.

The Galaxy AI experience features flagship devices such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Galaxy Z Flip7, equipped with intuitive tools like Live Translate, Note Assist, and Circle to Search. Complementing them are the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, powered by Galaxy AI and Samsung Health, delivering personalized wellness and adaptive audio experiences.

Beyond homes and devices, Samsung’s commitment extends to AI for Education, where Galaxy devices and learning platforms equip students and educators to explore, learn, and innovate. This initiative strengthens India’s digital skills landscape and supports Samsung’s broader vision of an AI-enabled Bharat.

Through its leadership at India Mobile Congress 2025, Samsung reinforces its commitment to building a connected, intelligent, and sustainable India. By combining global expertise with India-focused innovation, Samsung continues to create technology that makes everyday experiences smarter, simpler, and more meaningful.