G-SHOCK, the trailblazing watch brand renowned for its exceptional durability and fine Japanese craftsmanship, is known to push the boundaries of innovation and resilience with its bold and authentic partnerships. Recently onboarded TEAM G-SHOCK member, Harith Noah, the ace motorsports athlete, is the fastest and the second rider from India to finish the world’s toughest rally, Dakar.

Harith has been seen sporting his favorite pair, the G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary RECRYSTALLIZED timepiece, GMW-B5000PS-1 at the Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia. Harith’s motorsports official jersey and motorbike features the iconic G-SHOCK logo prominently on its bodywork and accessories, as he proudly represents TEAM G-SHOCK in India.

Echoing the true fighting spirit, Harith believes in G-SHOCK’s core philosophy of pushing boundaries. This partnership exemplifies G-SHOCK’s unwavering commitment to creating watches that can withstand the roughest environments while expressing the character of their wearers. The union celebrates an enthralling story of passion and unyielding dedication to supporting and furthering the motorsports culture around the world.