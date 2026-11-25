VIENNA, Nov 25 — International pharmaceutical expertise to support further growth: Michael Kreppel-Friedbichler took over as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on 15 October 2026. With more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, he succeeds Jean-Michel Quinot, who will join the Board of Directors of AOP Health International Management AG in early 2027. With this appointment, the Vienna-based company, which specializes in rare diseases and critical care, continues to pursue its global growth strategy.

Before joining AOP Health, Vienna-born Michael Kreppel-Friedbichler spent more than five years in various senior leadership roles at Biogen, most recently as Head of Strategy & Business Operations Europe. His career also includes around eleven years at Roche in a range of commercial and strategic positions in Austria and internationally, following earlier positions at Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim.

A biotechnologist with a PhD, Kreppel-Friedbichler combines scientific expertise with business experience. He completed his doctoral studies at St. Anna Children’s Cancer Research Institute in Vienna and also holds an MBA in General Management & Entrepreneurship from the Danube University Krems. He has also served as a board member of PHARMIG and as Vice President of the Association of the Research & Development based Pharmaceutical Industry in Austria (FOPI).

“What motivates me most is combining strategic thinking with the strengths of a committed team to develop solutions that create meaningful value for patients. I share this ambition with AOP Health, which for 30 years has combined scientific strength with a pioneering spirit to create new perspectives for people affected by rare diseases and severe conditions. I look forward to working with the team to shape the next chapter of this success story,” says Kreppel-Friedbichler, COO of AOP Health.

Focus on International Growth

In his new role, Kreppel-Friedbichler will drive the further development of AOP Health’s operations and strengthen collaboration across its international organization. His priorities include expanding established markets, including Europe, the US and Latin America, developing new territories in South America, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia, and harmonizing key business processes.

“With Kreppel-Friedbichler, we are gaining an internationally experienced leader who combines strategic vision with a proven ability to turn strategy into action. His expertise will help drive our international growth and expand access to innovative therapies for patients around the world. At the same time, we would like to thank Jean-Michel Quinot for his valuable contribution to the continued development of AOP Health, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with him on the Board of Directors of AOP Health International Management AG,” says Martin Steinhart, CEO of AOP Health.