TOKYO, Nov 25 — Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it will showcase a prototype of its XL-FLASH™ generation 3 technology, the next generation of its low-latency, high-performance flash memory for AI applications, at KIOXIA Forum in Tokyo on November 26, 2026.

XL-FLASH™ features significantly lower read latency and higher write endurance than typical NAND flash memory and is being developed for use as a new memory tier that bridges the gap in performance, capacity and cost between storage and DRAM.

XL-FLASH™ generation 3 flash memory leverages CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) technology, a key feature of Kioxia’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory, to deliver approximately 70% higher bit density than XL-FLASH™ generation 2 flash memory while maintaining high performance. It also achieves an average read latency of 3 microseconds—less than one-tenth of BiCS FLASH™ generation 8 TLC products(1). In addition, power efficiency for reads in 512-byte units has been improved by approximately 135% compared to XL-FLASH™ generation 2 flash memory(2). Samples for functional evaluation are scheduled to ship to select customers in March 2027.

The growth of data-intensive applications, including generative AI, has driven a rapid increase in demand for high-capacity memory in computing systems. However, keeping most data in DRAM presents challenges in terms of capacity, cost and power consumption. By leveraging the read latency and power efficiency of XL-FLASH™, new system architectures can store data appropriately based on access frequency and performance requirements, complementing DRAM or replacing a portion of it with flash memory. This approach will expand memory capacity and reduce system total cost of ownership (TCO) in AI servers, data centers and other applications.

Kioxia will continue to leverage the speed, power efficiency and endurance of XL-FLASH™ while pursuing its use across a range of applications, including Super High IOPS SSDs and Compute Express Link™ (CXL™)-enabled memory expansion modules. Through these efforts, Kioxia aims to create a new memory tier that bridges the gap between DRAM and conventional storage.