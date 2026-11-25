NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 — Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has established a new Point of Presence (PoP) at iXAfrica NBOX1. The new PoP is located at Cabanas, Mombasa Road, Nairobi 41648-00100, Kenya. This expansion marks Hurricane Electric’s second PoP in Nairobi, third in Kenya, and thirteenth in Africa.

iXAfrica NBOX1 is a carrier-neutral data center strategically located along Nairobi’s Mombasa Road, a key infrastructure and commercial corridor connecting the Kenyan capital with regional and international markets. The facility provides a highly resilient environment for cloud providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises seeking scalable infrastructure and robust interconnection capabilities in one of East Africa’s most important digital hubs.

Nairobi has emerged as a major technology and connectivity center for East Africa, supported by Kenya’s expanding digital economy, and its position as a regional gateway for Internet traffic. The country’s access to international subsea cable systems through Mombasa, combined with terrestrial fiber infrastructure connecting Nairobi with markets throughout East and Central Africa, has helped establish Kenya as an increasingly important location for digital infrastructure investment.

The new PoP improves fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management for next-generation IP connectivity services throughout Kenya and the broader East African region. Customers at iXAfrica NBOX1 can now access Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 backbone through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet), and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports.

“We are pleased to expand Hurricane Electric’s presence in Africa with this new Point of Presence at iXAfrica NBOX1,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “Nairobi has become an important technology and connectivity hub for East Africa, and this deployment will provide organizations throughout the region with greater access to high-capacity, resilient global Internet connectivity.”

With this deployment, organizations in Nairobi and throughout the region can exchange IP traffic directly with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which supports more than 40,000 BGP sessions with over 10,500 networks across more than 320 major exchange points worldwide. The addition of this PoP reflects Hurricane Electric’s ongoing investment in Africa’s digital infrastructure and commitment to delivering low-latency, highly resilient Internet connectivity for enterprises, financial institutions, hyperscalers, cloud providers, research networks, and service providers throughout the continent.