Author Ernesto J. Gomez Publishes Book “Regrowth – How Organizations Can Overcome Stalling by Unlocking Their People´s Potential”

Corporate change expert reveals how nurturing talent is the path to transformation and growth

NEW YORK—Feb. 5, 2025—Ernesto Gomez, a seasoned corporate leader and change expert, today announced the publication of his new book, Regrowth – How Organizations Can Overcome Stalling by Unlocking Their People´s Potential . Gomez takes on the problem of stagnation, slow growth, and attrition, critical issues facing executives today. In his experience, as he explains in the book, the problem is often self-inflicted, rooted in a lack of motivation and nurturing of human potential in employees. The book offers insights and paths to remediate this frustrating management dilemma.

“The challenge lies in how organizations are internally wired to solve problems and convert opportunities,” said Gomez. “Unlocking the potential of corporate talent remains a significant obstacle for most companies, but success is possible if executives focus on people first. This may sound simple, but change requires getting away from a focus on short-term strategies and adopting long-term goals that support their most valuable assets, their employees.”

“Regrowth” provides navigational help to break through and thrive in today’s volatile business environment. Available on Amazon, the book is being touted as essential for C-Suite executives, senior leaders, and corporate decision-makers grappling with stagnation in their organizations. The book draws on Gomez’s 30 years of experience leading startups and billion-dollar corporations. He shares how organizations can reignite their growth by tapping into the potential of employees who were hired with the plan to succeed and grow a company’s bottom line.

Gomez added, “Relying on quick fixes or one-off decisions rarely leads to meaningful transformation. Instead, corporations need to see the entire picture, which can lead to the evolution of an organization’s true potential.”