LONG BEACH, Calif. Nov 20 — cabi, a women’s fashion brand offering seasonal collections through a community of 2,500 independent Stylists, today announced a yearlong strategic partnership with celebrity stylist, creative director and bestselling author Erin Walsh. Over the next year, Walsh will work with cabi to develop a stylistics certification program and seasonal styling resources designed to build confidence amongst existing stylists and recruit new stylists to the cabi community.

The stylists certification program, which will be available to all existing and new cabi stylists, will share her approach to color, fit and proportion, and show how to build a capsule wardrobe by pairing pieces from a seasonal cabi collection with clothes clients already own. The program is designed to give existing Stylists more confidence working with clients, while giving prospective Stylists the chance to learn from Erin and find a sense of belonging in the cabi community. The program takes 3 days to complete and participants will receive a formal certification following completion.

“cabi has always been built around personal style and the relationships our Stylists create with their clients,” said Addie Rintel, CEO, cabi. “As we continue to build on that foundation, we’re investing in tools and education that help Stylists grow their expertise and bring a thoughtful, personal experience to more women. Erin’s perspective on style and confidence makes her a natural partner for this work.”

Throughout the year, Walsh will bring her perspective to cabi’s seasonal collections sharing curated looks and styling insights for Stylists and cabi customers alike. Her involvement in cabi events will carry forward the conversation she began at Fashion Week about how personal style can support confidence and self-expression.

“I’m excited to share what I’ve learned over my career with cabi’s 2,500 Stylists and give them practical ideas they can use with their clients,” said Erin Walsh. “In the training, we’ll start with a simple question I come back to all the time: How do you want to feel when you get dressed? From there, we’ll look at how to build outfits around clothes women already own and find cabi pieces that help them express who they are and who they’re becoming.”

Walsh is known for her work with clients including Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez and Mariska Hargitay. She is the author of the national bestseller The Art of Intentional Dressing and developed the C.R.E.A.T.E. method to help women find clarity, confidence and purpose through what they wear.

Through the partnership, cabi is investing in the Stylists and personal styling experience at the heart of its business. Discover cabi’s collections and personal styling experience at cabionline.com.