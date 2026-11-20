PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov 20 — Gold Reserve Ltd. (TSX.V: GRZ) (BSX: GRZ.BH) (OTCQX: GDRZF) (“Gold Reserve” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to make final offers to holders of its outstanding contingent value rights (“CVRs”) and to participants in its 2012 bonus plan (“Bonus Plan”) to settle all or a portion of their respective entitlements in exchange for a cash payment. The Company previously reported its intention to make such offers in August 2026.

The proposed settlement offers are expected to be made on substantially the same terms as the settlement offers previously made by the Company to CVR holders and Bonus Plan participants earlier in 2026. The proposed settlement offers are expected to remain open for a limited period and to expire in early December 2026, on a specific date to be determined by the Company and communicated to the applicable CVR holders and Bonus Plan participants.

Further details regarding the proposed settlement offers, including the applicable terms and expiry date, will be communicated directly to CVR holders and Bonus Plan participants in due course.

The Company also provided an update in respect to its previously announced intention to offer holders of options expiring in February 2027 the opportunity to surrender their options in exchange for a cash payment at a discount to the market price. Following further consideration, management has determined not to proceed with the proposed offer at this time; however, management may consider offers at a later date. Holders of outstanding options retain the ability to exercise their options, including through cashless and net exercise, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s amended equity incentive plan.