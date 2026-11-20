RESTON, Va. & BERRYVILLE, Va. , Nov 20 — John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMSB) (“John Marshall”), the parent company of John Marshall Bank, and Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: EFSI) (“EFSI”), the parent company of Bank of Clarke, today jointly announced that shareholders of both companies have approved all proposals submitted at their respective special meetings of shareholders related to the previously announced transaction to merge EFSI with and into John Marshall.

The transaction remains subject to approval by the Virginia Bureau of Financial Institutions, a division of Virginia State Corporation Commission, along with the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. To date, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond approved the application to merge Bank of Clarke with and into John Marshall Bank and also waived any application under the Bank Holding Company Act with respect to the transaction.

John Marshall and EFSI announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement on September 8, 2026. Upon completion, the combined company will have approximately $4.3 billion in total assets, positioning John Marshall as one of the leading community banks in a franchise extending from the nation’s capital to the Shenandoah Valley.