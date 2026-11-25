NEW YORK, Nov 25 — The Alliance for Critical Infrastructure (ACI) announced that CEOs representing six additional sectors – chemical, commercial facilities, critical manufacturing, defense industrial base, food and agriculture, and healthcare and public health – have joined the alliance as it works to strengthen the resilience of America’s critical infrastructure. These leaders and sectors join the existing membership of nearly 50 leading companies across communications, energy, financial services, information technology, transportation and water systems.

ACI provides a cross-sector forum to identify shared vulnerabilities, better understand critical dependencies, strengthen collective defenses, and prepare for emerging risks. Sector participation continues to grow as more industries and companies recognize the value of collaboration. The Alliance expects to add more members and companies small and large that provide essential services Americans depend on daily.

ACI also continues to constructively engage with government partners to support critical national safety and security matters, inform incident response and secure critical supply chains. As a cross-sector integrator, ACI similarly maintains a two-way channel with various sector industry groups, including Information Sharing & Analysis Centers (ISACs), trade associations, and coordinating councils.

As part of its mission to share best practices to members and industry partners, today ACI issued a new call to action by publishing practical guidance for CEOs and senior cyber and technical officers to follow to prepare for the AI-driven increase in cyber threats.

AI is an extraordinary technology that will provide incredible benefits for people around the world to live better, and possibly longer, lives. However, we must acknowledge that cyber risk is real – and that AI has intensified this risk and has created tremendous short-term vulnerabilities across all technologies and all industries. Private sector companies are recognizing these risks and rolling up their sleeves and getting to work in trying to protect ourselves from them. These companies, including those which are critical to our country’s infrastructure, are making significant investments to upgrade, secure and modernize essential systems among other resiliency efforts.

Recent technology disruptions have left people wondering how reliable the systems they depend on really are. When services are interrupted, people feel it in their ability to communicate, make payments, travel and run their businesses. They want to know what companies are doing to keep those services dependable.

America’s private sector companies are working to secure systems at an unprecedented pace. Technology is advancing quickly, and companies are doing substantial work right now to strengthen the hardware, software and infrastructure behind essential services. They are replacing older systems, addressing vulnerabilities and preparing for increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. That is necessary work to protect the services Americans and small businesses rely on every day.

With more upgrades underway, there are more opportunities for challenges along the way. Equipment can fail. Software can behave unexpectedly. A change intended to improve a system can interrupt a service. Technology problems have been part of technology from the beginning and can happen independently of a cyberattack or AI. The volume of work makes careful testing and staged rollouts especially important.

Every change carries some risk. So does inaction. Artificial intelligence is giving both attackers and defenders new capabilities. Companies must prepare for cyber incidents even as they work to prevent them. They need to keep strengthening their systems, manage the risks of change and be ready to restore essential services safely and quickly when something goes wrong.

ACI brings together companies across interconnected critical infrastructure sectors. The systems that support everyday life depend on one another. Communications networks need electricity; banks and transportation systems depend on communications and technology providers. A problem in one place can spread to others. The more companies learn from one another, the better prepared they will be.

For Americans and small businesses, the goal is practical: more dependable services, better protection of information and less disruption when something goes wrong. Securing critical infrastructure from all threats is a defining challenge for our nation. It requires ongoing attention, investment and testing. America’s critical infrastructure companies are sharing experience with one another and working together with public-sector partners to strengthen preparedness. We will keep doing this work, and we will keep doing it together.

Preparing for AI-driven cyber threats is an especially urgent part of this work. Today, ACI is sharing new guidance, The Warning Before the Wave: Preparing Critical Services for AI-Driven Cyber Risk. Drawing on members’ experience, it offers practical guidance for business and technology leaders around four questions: Which services must we protect first? How quickly can we act when a serious weakness is found? Have we proved, through real testing, that we can recover? And who is responsible for the risks that remain?

The guidance turns those questions into practical steps: address outdated technology supporting essential services, test changes before wider rollouts, and use temporary protections while permanent fixes are prepared. It also calls for testing recovery across systems and suppliers, and sharing lessons so that a weakness found in one place can be addressed wherever it exists.