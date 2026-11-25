Nov 25: India’s bio-economy is projected to reach $300 billion by 2030, driven by growth in biotechnology, genomics and advanced research, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said at the CII Global Genomics Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The Minister highlighted the sector’s rapid expansion, with biotechnology startups rising from around 50–60 in 2014 to nearly 11,000 today. India’s bio-economy has also grown from approximately $10 billion to $195 billion.

He said genomics and multi-omics technologies could create new opportunities in healthcare, agriculture and industry. The government’s BioE3 Policy and ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Scheme are aimed at supporting research, startups and private-sector investment.

Dr. Singh urged businesses to strengthen partnerships with research institutions and invest in biotechnology innovation to turn scientific advances into commercial products and economic opportunities.