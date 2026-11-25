RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov 25 — Lenovo is helping holiday shoppers find the right technology at the right price with its 2026 Black Friday Sale, featuring limited-time savings across laptops, desktops, tablets, monitors and accessories. With offers for students, professionals, gamers and everyday users, Lenovo is making it easier to find devices that fit a variety of needs and budgets.

The holiday shopping event features new doorbuster offers beginning November 27, along with select promotional pricing available starting November 26. Shoppers can explore deals across Lenovo’s popular ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga, IdeaPad and gaming portfolios, with additional benefits available to My Lenovo Rewards members.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great opportunities to invest in technology that can make a meaningful difference in how we work, create and connect,” said Carlo Savino, Vice President & GM, Digital Commerce at Lenovo. “At Lenovo, we want to help customers look beyond the price tag and find technology that truly fits their needs, whether that’s a dependable ThinkPad for business, a versatile Yoga laptop for everyday creativity or a powerful Legion gaming PC. With a broad portfolio of innovative devices, helpful shopping resources and added benefits through Lenovo.com, we’re focused on making it easier for customers to shop with confidence and get lasting value from their investment.”

Black Friday Savings Begin November 26

Select offers available beginning November 26 include:

IdeaPad laptops starting at $449.99, representing savings of 62% on select models

Yoga laptops starting at $799.99

Gaming laptops starting at $1,099.99

ThinkBook 14X starting at $899

All-in-one desktops starting at $649.99

Accessories starting at $11.99

New Black Friday Doorbusters Arrive November 27

Beginning at 12 a.m. on November 27, shoppers can take advantage of additional offers, including:

ThinkPad X9 for $999

ThinkPad X1 Carbon starting at $1,579

ThinkPad E series starting at $1,109

ThinkPad T14 starting at $1,199

Gaming laptops starting at $799.99

IdeaPad laptops starting at $499.99

Chromebooks starting at $349.99

Workstations starting at $1,399

Monitors starting at $69

Tablets with pen starting at $169.99

Accessories starting at $6.99

Additional Savings for My Lenovo Rewards Members

Lenovo is offering additional benefits to members of its free My Lenovo Rewards program throughout the holiday shopping period. From November 20–25, members receive early access to select Black Friday doorbusters and an additional 5% off other eligible purchases, subject to limited exclusions. From November 26–30, members can earn double rewards sitewide, equivalent to 6% back on eligible purchases. Shoppers who are not yet members can join My Lenovo Rewards for free.

Black Friday Pricing Available Now on Select Products

Ahead of the main event, Lenovo is offering Black Friday pricing on select products through November 28, with prices designated not to go lower during that period. Featured offers include:

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro for $399.99

ThinkBook 14x Intel 14-inch laptop for $699

Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $399.99

ThinkPad E series laptops starting at $1,249

With new offers throughout the holiday shopping period, customers are encouraged to check Lenovo.com regularly for the latest availability and promotional pricing. For more information and to explore Lenovo’s Black Friday deals, visit Lenovo.com.

Offers valid on select products while supplies last. Prices and availability are subject to change. My Lenovo Rewards promotions are subject to eligibility requirements and exclusions.