OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Nov 25th, 2026 — Brainomix, a leading medtech company specializing in AI-powered imaging tools for stroke and lung disease, today announced that new research highlighting the potential of non-contrast CT (NCCT) imaging biomarkers in acute ischemic stroke will be presented at the Radiological Society of North America’s 112th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2026), taking place November 29 – December 3 at the McCormick Place in Chicago.

Net water uptake (NWU) is emerging as an important imaging biomarker in acute ischemic stroke, providing quantitative insights into ischemic tissue edema that complement conventional core volume measurements. As clinical understanding of ischemic injury continues to evolve, biomarkers such as NWU may offer additional information to support stroke assessment. Brainomix is helping translate these advances into clinical practice, with automated NWU calculation integrated into its Brainomix 360 Stroke platform. By deriving advanced quantitative imaging insights from widely available NCCT scans, Brainomix 360 Stroke has the potential to support more comprehensive stroke assessments across diverse clinical settings, including facilities without access to advanced imaging.

The multicenter retrospective study involved 146 patients who underwent successful reperfusion. Automated NCCT-derived biomarkers based on outputs from Brainomix 360 Stroke, including hypodense core volume and NWU-derived edema-adjusted core volume, showed stronger associations with final infarct volume than conventional CT perfusion (CTP) core estimates.

“These findings highlight the potential of advanced quantitative analysis to extract valuable insights from routine non-contrast CT imaging,” said lead author Dr. Kambiz Nael, Professor of Neuroradiology and 3D Lab Medical Director at UCSF. “By incorporating biomarkers such as net water uptake, we may be able to better characterize ischemic injury and predict final infarct volume. This is particularly encouraging given the widespread availability of non-contrast CT and its potential to support stroke assessment across diverse clinical settings.”

Dr. Michalis Papadakis, Brainomix CEO and Co-Founder, added: “Non-contrast CT remains the cornerstone of acute stroke imaging, and we see tremendous potential to extract more meaningful clinical insights from these routinely acquired scans. By automatically calculating net water uptake in Brainomix 360 Stroke, we are helping bring sophisticated quantitative imaging analysis into everyday clinical practice. This latest research add to the evidence on NCCT imaging biomarkers, and reinforces the potential of our technology to support more informed stroke assessment and treatment decisions, while extending access to advanced imaging insights across stroke networks.”

Presentation Details

Title: Edema-adjusted Core Volume Obtained from Non-contrast CT Predicts Infarct Growth and Final Infarct Volume in Acute Ischemic Stroke

Format: Scientific Poster Session

Session: W5B-SPNR. Neuroradiology Wednesday Afternoon Poster Discussions II

Session Start: Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 12:45 p.m. CT

Location: Learning Center, McCormick Place

Brainomix at RSNA 2026

Brainomix will showcase its expanding portfolio of AI-powered imaging solutions at RSNA 2026, bringing together its Brainomix 360 Stroke and Brainomix 360 e-Lung platforms for the first time. Across both therapeutic areas, Brainomix combines advanced quantitative imaging with clinical evidence to help radiologists and clinical teams extract deeper insights from routine medical images, supporting more confident interpretation and informed clinical decisions.

Attendees are invited to visit Brainomix at Booth #5257, located in the South Hall, Level 3, AI Showcase, from November 29 – December 2, to discover how Brainomix is translating imaging intelligence into meaningful clinical impact across stroke and lung disease.