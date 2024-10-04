The Estee Lauder Companies NIV and TikTok Announce the Winners of The Catalysts Program

October 04, 2024,New York, United States : The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) (“ELC”) is pleased to announce the winners for The Catalysts program. Created by ELC’s New Incubation Ventures (“NIV”) and launched with support from TikTok, the integrated, global initiative is aimed at spotlighting, uplifting, and empowering emerging storytellers with fresh visions for the beauty industry. The program underscores NIV’s dedication to championing trailblazing spirits in beauty, accentuating the influence and impact of the beauty industry and its interconnectedness with wider cultural, social, and artistic landscapes.

On October 2, 2024, founders of the nine finalist companies including Baude NY, BEAME, LOVERBOY BEAUTY, Etia London, Forta, Gorgeous Nothings, Ruka, Sky High Farm Universe, and Zure Solaris presented to The Catalysts Jury at Le Meurice in Paris. Each finalist gave a seven-minute pitch outlining their concept, vision, and innovation. Judges then voted for their top two companies who would receive up to $250k in financial backing as well as mentorship and project assistance.

“The Catalysts program far surpassed our expectations. With over 800 applicants from around the world, the program highlighted the incredible creative talent driving the future of beauty,” said Shana Randhava, Senior Vice President, New Incubation Ventures, The Estée Lauder Companies. “Our finalists each represented a unique perspective and opportunity. We congratulate Etia London, LOVERBOY BEAUTY, and Ruka, and look forward to supporting them as they continue to build their companies.”

THE CATALYSTS 2024 WINNERS

Etia London

Lucy Edwards, Founder

The intentionally-accessible brand by model and advocate @lucyedwardsofficial aims to be the first beauty brand ever made for the 1.3 billion disabled people worldwide. In a true industry first, Edwards will use funding and mentorship from The Catalysts to make Etia London a reality.

TikTok: @lucyedwards