Mumbai’s Radio Industry Makes History With First-ever Multi-station Simulcast For Dharavi

Mumbai, Dec 24: In a historic first for the city’s broadcast industry, Mumbai’s leading radio stations came together for a landmark multi-station simulcast, uniting the city’s airwaves to support a humane and inclusive vision for Dharavi’s transformation. The citywide campaign, led by Adani, marked an unprecedented moment of collaboration, as competing broadcasters set aside rivalry to amplify a shared message of dignity, progress and collective responsibility.

For two impactful hours, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, listeners across Mumbai tuned in to a single, unified broadcast carried simultaneously by Radio Mirchi, BIG FM, Radio City, Red FM and Radio Nasha. In this moment, frequencies dissolved into one voice, delivering a powerful narrative of hope and unity. Extending beyond radio, the special simulcast was also streamed live on YouTube, broadening its reach across digital audiences.

The historic broadcast featured an iconic lineup of Mumbai’s most loved radio voices, including RJ Malishka (Red FM), RJ Jeeturaaj (Radio Mirchi), RJ Vrajesh Hirjee (BIG FM), RJ Rohini (Radio Nasha) and RJ Salil (Radio City), who jointly hosted the show and brought the spirit of collaboration alive on air.

At the heart of the initiative was the message “Meri Dharavi Badlegi, Hamari Mumbai Badhegi,” underscoring the belief that Dharavi’s progress is inseparable from Mumbai’s future. More than a radio show, the simulcast became a symbol of the city’s collective conscience, demonstrating the transformative power of unified voices when driven by a shared purpose.

The movement was built on a three-week on-ground engagement that saw radio jockeys step beyond studios and into the lanes of Dharavi. Inspired by three thought-provoking films released by Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited, the Adani Group entity spearheading the Dharavi redevelopment, which highlighted pressing challenges such as sanitation, healthcare access and education, RJs engaged directly with residents to bring authentic stories and lived realities to the forefront.

This extraordinary collaboration marked a defining milestone for Mumbai’s radio fraternity, united by a shared commitment – Ek Saath… Dharavi Ek Saath Ke Liye, with a clear and compelling message to the city, “Jab Dharavi badhegi, tabhi Mumbai badhegi.” Dharavi’s progress is not an isolated narrative, it is intrinsically linked to Mumbai’s collective growth and future.