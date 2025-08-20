Prudent Insurance Brokers Unveils Impactful New Campaign Video

Mumbai, August 20th, 2025: This Independence Day, Prudent Insurance Brokers is calling upon every Indian to view the nation’s freedom as a living, evolving policy – one that must be renewed each year, not only on paper, but also through our choices, courage, and collective actions. The company’s new campaign, ‘Renewing Independence: The 79-Year Policy’, draws a powerful parallel between the principles of insurance and the journey of India since 1947.

Just as insurance protects against risks and adapts to changing challenges, our freedom has been defended, rebuilt, and strengthened through wars, natural disasters, economic reforms, and social change.

The campaign’s film takes viewers through the nation’s history, from the first promise of liberty to present-day threats such as cyber risks, climate change, and livelihood challenges. It reminds us that every crisis has been a “claim” on our freedom, and every recovery a “payout” in courage.

By reimagining Independence as a policy, Prudent Insurance Brokers underscores the importance of vigilance, adaptability, and responsibility – values central both to national sovereignty and to the role insurance plays in safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

Mr. Gurpal Singh Dhingra, Joint Managing Director, Prudent Insurance Brokers said, “Independence is not a one-time event but an ongoing commitment. Like a policy, it needs to be renewed to stay relevant and strong. This renewal comes from everyday actions that uphold liberty, dignity, and progress. Through this campaign, we want to inspire people and organisations to consciously protect and nurture the values that make us truly free.”

This Independence Day, Prudent Insurance Brokers encourages all Indians to renew their courage, renew their choices, and renew their promise, ensuring the nation remains resilient, secure, and united for generations to come.