Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Hosts ‘Empower Her Health’ Women’s Wellness Talk in Association with FICCI FLO and Ladies Circle Cuttack-207

Bhubaneswar, 20th August, 2025: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar in collaboration with FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter and Ladies Circle Cuttack-207, successfully hosted the ‘Empower Her Health’ Women Wellness Talk under the FLO Health Kawach 2025 initiative. The event brought together over 50 women—including professionals, homemakers, health advocates, and members of the organising associations. The initiative empowered women with informed health choices and marked the launch of the Manipal Sathi Privilege Card, which offers exclusive wellness benefits.

The event began with a welcome speech, followed by a traditional lamp lighting ceremony. Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar opened the session by highlighting the hospital’s commitment to women-centric healthcare and its active collaboration with community-focused organisations. Dr. Pragyana Paramita Mishra, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar, addressed the gathering with an encouraging message on the importance of preventive care and knowledge sharing among women. Ms. Sneha Sarawgi, Chairperson of Ladies Circle Cuttack-207, also delivered her remarks, expressing the significance of collective efforts in empowering women to take charge of their health.

The wellness talk featured a series of expert-led sessions that offered practical insights into women’s health. Dr. Subhashree Samantaray, Infectious Disease Specialist at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, delivered a talk on “Vaccines and Preventive Health for Women”, stressing the importance of timely immunisations and proactive health checks. This was followed by a session on “Skin Health and Wellness” by Dr. Sai Lahari Rachumallu, Consultant Dermatologist, who discussed the need for informed skincare practices and shared solutions for common concerns faced by women today.

Dr. Garima Sarawgi, Surgical Oncologist and Lead – Health Committee, FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar, moderated a thought-provoking panel discussion on holistic women’s health. The panel included Dr.Sachin Sekhar biswal,Medical Oncologist, and Dr. Bharat Bhusan, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Manipal Hospital, who addressed various physical, hormonal, and lifestyle aspects of women’s overall health. The discussion concluded with a Q&A session, where participants engaged directly with the experts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra said, “At Manipal Hospital, we believe healthcare is more than treatment — it’s empowerment. ‘Empower Her Health’ reflects our commitment to helping women take charge of their well-being. We’re also proud to launch the Manipal Sathi Privilege Card, offering exclusive healthcare benefits to patients and their families.”

Sneha Sarawgi added, “This event is a celebration of women taking charge of their health. We’re glad to be part of a movement that brings expert care and awareness directly to women in our community.”

Dr. Pragyana Paramita Mishra said, “At FICCI FLO, we believe health is empowerment. Through partnerships like this with Manipal Hospital, we’re reaching more women with vital knowledge that can truly transform lives.”

‘Empower Her Health’ was a collaborative initiative by three organisations committed to the well-being and development of women. FICCI FLO, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, promotes entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through educational, health and leadership-focused programmes across the country. Ladies Circle Cuttack-207, part of Ladies Circle India, works actively to empower communities through education and healthcare, under its mission of ‘Freedom through Education’.

Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar continues to be a leader in advancing patient-centered care and community wellness in Odisha and Eastern India.