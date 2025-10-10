WHITE curates an immersive Ralph Lauren festive experience in Mumbai

Mumbai, India: 10th October, 2025: WHITE, a leading independent brand experience company, set the stage for Ralph Lauren’s 2025 festive season with a one-of-a-kind, immersive evening that celebrated culture, creativity, and timeless elegance. The exclusive dinner, held on September 23, 2025, at the stunning Nilaya Anthology, Mumbai, highlighted Ralph Lauren’s commitment to creating immersive, meaningful brand experiences for discerning Indian audiences, while underscoring WHITE’s expertise in crafting culture-first, experiential storytelling.

Hosted by notable figure Kalyani Chawla, the soirée brought together an illustrious guest list, including celebrities such as Mira Rajput, Sara Tendulkar, and Shanaya Kapoor, alongside leading luminaries from the worlds of fashion and luxury. From an energising live performance by Copycats to personalised astrology readings by Zohra Shakti, and an indulgent three-course private dinner by Chef Rijul of Indian Accent, the night unfolded as a meticulously orchestrated journey of discovery and sophistication.

The design language echoed Ralph Lauren’s signature aesthetic codes—hundreds of handcrafted paper lamps, bespoke furniture, intricately carved candle holders, and curated serveware created an intimate yet striking setting, embodying understated grandeur.

Speaking on curating the experience for Ralph Lauren, Vishesh Sahni, Founder and CEO, WHITE, said, “At WHITE, our ethos lies in creating experiences that don’t just entertain but define culture. The opportunity to curate Ralph Lauren’s festive dinner was truly transcendent—an experience that went beyond boundaries of design and hospitality to become a living narrative of the brand’s timeless elegance. Experiences have the power to shape how brands are remembered and how culture is created, and this evening was a testament to that philosophy. For us, it was not just an event, but a cultural moment brought to life with intention, artistry, and meaning.”

Solidifying its position as a creative force shaping brand experiences, WHITE continues to redefine how global brands engage with Indian audiences. Driven by a deep understanding of human emotion, the agency transforms insights into innovative and thought-provoking concepts that go beyond events to create cultural milestones. The Ralph Lauren festive celebration stands as a testament to WHITE’s ability to craft immersive narratives that resonate deeply, leaving a lasting imprint on both brand and audience alike.