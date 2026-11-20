AMSTERDAM, Nov 20 — Greaves Cotton Limited, one of India’s leading diversified engineering companies, is accelerating its global marine business expansion through Multiflex Marine, leveraging its engineering capabilities, expanding product portfolio and international distribution network to build a globally competitive marine solutions business.

With Europe emerging as a priority growth market, Greaves Cotton is focused on strengthening OEM and distributor partnerships, expanding customer relationships and taking its India-developed engineering solutions to new international markets. These ambitions are showcased at METSTRADE 2026, being held at RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands, from November 17–19, 2026.

The expansion reflects Greaves Cotton’s GREAVES.NEXT strategy of evolving into a diversified engineering solutions provider and building future-ready businesses with global relevance. Through its subsidiary Excel Controlinkage Private Limited, the company is strengthening Multiflex Marine as an integrated brand within its diversified portfolio. Today, Multiflex Marine has a presence in over 65 countries, serving more than 400 customers through approximately 200 distributors.

As part of its next phase of growth, Multiflex Marine is expanding its marine control solutions portfolio to address evolving customer requirements across recreational boats, commercial vessels, workboats, personal watercraft and boat trailers. At METSTRADE 2026, the brand officially launched its Multiflex Hydraulic Steering System for 90HP to 500HP outboard applications under the campaign theme ‘Master Every Turn’. It also marked the soft launch of its Multiflex Electric Trim Tabs under ‘Level Up Your Ride’, while strengthening engagement with OEMs, distributors and industry stakeholders and enhancing brand visibility across key international markets. The showcase further featured EDGE Premium Engine Control Cables, engineered to deliver enhanced control and performance.

Parag Satpute, MD & Group CEO, Greaves Cotton Limited, said, “The global marine industry presents a significant opportunity for Greaves Cotton to leverage its engineering heritage and build a differentiated international business. Through Multiflex Marine, we are focused on scaling our presence across key markets, with Europe being an important priority, while expanding our product portfolio and strengthening partnerships with OEMs and distributors. Our approach is centred on understanding evolving customer needs and delivering reliable, globally competitive marine solutions from India. This is an important part of our GREAVES.NEXT journey towards building future-ready engineering businesses with sustainable global growth potential.”