Crystal Crop Protection unveils six next- generation innovations for Kharif 2026

Hubli 22nd July: Crystal Crop Protection Limited today announced the launch of six next–generation innovations for the Kharif 2026 season. Designed to address evolving pest pressures, unpredictable weather patterns and changing disease dynamics, the new portfolio has been developed through extensive research, rigorous field validation and farmer-centric product development. These launches reinforce Crystal’s commitment to helping farmers build profitable farms through science-backed innovation.

To strengthen its leadership in the soybean herbicide segment, Crystal has introduced “Samorian” for soybean, featuring a patented three-way mode of action against grasses and broadleaf weeds.

Addressing complex weed challenges in maize, Crystal has also launched its patented combination herbicide “Takuro”, which offers three-layer weed management with rapid systemic action and long-lasting residual control.

Together, these technologies help reduce weed competition and support stronger crop establishment.

Strengthening its paddy fungicide portfolio, Crystal introduced “Xeberia”, which provides multi-site protection against fungal and bacterial diseases, along with the dual-action fungicide “MAXentra”, which delivers broad-spectrum disease control across multiple crop stages.

Together, they offer a comprehensive disease management strategy for healthier crops, improved grain quality and stronger yield potential.

Further strengthening its leadership in the cotton sucking pest segment, Crystal has introduced “Valtruva”, an advanced cotton insecticide powered by Smart Triple Action Technology.

Building on the success of trusted brands such as Proclaim Xtra and Jivora, “Valtruva” delivers rapid knockdown, broad-spectrum control of major sucking pests and extended residual protection. By reducing spray frequency while ensuring season-long crop protection, the innovation helps cotton growers improve operational efficiency, protect yields and maximize farm productivity.

Crystal also announced the launch of its GreenAg patented organic smart nutrition solution “KGR-T”, powered by Effervescent Tablet Delivery System (ETDS) and Extended Nutrient Release (ENR) technologies. It improves nutrient-use efficiency, enhances flowering and fruiting, strengthens crop resilience and supports better-quality yields.

Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection, said, “Indian agriculture is evolving rapidly. Climate uncertainty, changing pest dynamics and rising expectations from every acre demand a new generation of agricultural innovation. At Crystal, we believe innovation must solve real challenges in the farmer’s field while remaining practical, accessible and affordable. These six technologies reflect our commitment to helping farmers improve productivity, profitability and long-term sustainability.”

Together, these six innovations strengthen Crystal Crop Protection’s leadership across key crop segments by offering integrated solutions for disease, weed, insect and nutrition management, helping farmers improve productivity, reduce cultivation costs and enhance profitability.

Sohit Satyawali, Chief Business Officer – Brands Business, Crystal Crop Protection, said, “Every innovation in this portfolio has been developed after extensive field validation across diverse agro-climatic regions to address the evolving needs of Indian farmers. While solutions like Takuro introduce a new benchmark in weed management for maize, KGR-T reflects our commitment to advancing crop nutrition through next–generation technologies. Together with our latest fungicide and insecticide innovations, these launches strengthen our ability to offer farmers and channel partners a comprehensive portfolio that delivers on the promise of building profitable farms.”

Crystal Crop Protection’s belief that innovation and sustainability must progress together has been reinforced with the introduction of these six new products.

As a responsible entity, we continue our commitment to advancing responsible crop protection practices, promoting Integrated Pest Management and expanding access to next–generation molecules, biologicals and bio-stimulants that improve farm productivity, while supporting environmental sustainability and food security.