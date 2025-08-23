Premier DataCom Completes Successful Reorganization with Investment from Sundara Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, August 23, 2025 — Premier DataCom, LLC (“PDC”), a leading Texas-based low-voltage contractor, today announced its successful emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The exit was facilitated by Sundara Partners, LLC, which provided a debtor-in-possession loan and acquired a majority ownership stake in the company. The restructuring, confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas, positions PDC with a revitalized balance sheet and the strategic resources to support its ongoing growth.

Ryan Willis, President of PDC, will continue to lead the company and retain partial ownership of the business. “Today marks a new chapter for Premier DataCom,” said Mr. Willis. “With a fortified financial foundation, we can now continue our focus on delivering exceptional, white glove service to our customers. Sundara is the ideal partner for us; they share our strategic vision and have provided the resources necessary to achieve it. We are energized and ready to show the market our renewed strength.”

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment, as Texas experiences a surge in demand for technology-enabled infrastructure fueled by the proliferation of data centers and artificial intelligence. With its new capitalization and strengthened operations, PDC is ideally positioned to address this demand across its structured data cabling, fiber optic, access control, security, and DAS/ERRCS offerings.

“We are incredibly proud of the partnership Premier DataCom and Sundara created to implement this turnaround,” said Austin Taylor and Jordan Berger, Managing Partners at Sundara Partners. “PDC was built on a legacy of customer-centricity, service quality, and trust—values established by its founder, Charles “Chuck” Brooks. Sundara will provide the strategic, financial, and operational resources necessary to carry that legacy forward.”

In the transaction, Premier DataCom was represented by Jackson Walker LLP, and Sundara Partners by Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein, LLP.