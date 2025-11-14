KL Deemed to be University Alumna Makes India Proud with Double Gold at Asian Archery Championships

Hyderabad, 14th November 2025: KL Deemed to be University proudly congratulates its distinguished alumna and Arjuna Awardee, Ms. V. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, for her outstanding double-gold triumph at the Asian Archery Championships 2025 held in Dhaka. Showcasing remarkable precision and competitive excellence, Jyothi secured both the women’s individual gold and the women’s team gold, contributing significantly to India’s four-medal finish, which included three gold medals.

In the women’s individual event, Jyothi delivered an exceptional performance, defeating Taipei’s Chen Si-yu 149–143 in the semifinals and then overcoming India’s rising talent Prithika Pradeep 147–145 in a tightly contested final. Earlier, she teamed up with Prithika and Deepshikha to guide India to the women’s team title, defeating South Korea 236–234 with a flawless display of consistency, scoring 59 points in all four ends.

With these victories, Jyothi has reached a historic career milestone of 90 international medals, comprising 33 gold, 33 silver, and 24 bronze. This achievement further strengthens her position as one of Asia’s most successful archers. Her performance also adds to her impressive record at the Asian Archery Championships, where she now holds eight titles between 2011 and 2025, including three individual championships in 2015, 2021, and 2025.

Reflecting on her achievement, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, said, “We are immensely proud of our B.Tech as well as MBA Alumna Jyothi Surekha Vennam. Her dedication and discipline reflect the highest standards of sporting excellence. Her recent victories bring great pride to India, to Andhra Pradesh & Telangana , and to the KL University family. She is an exceptional role model for young achievers across the country.”

As one of KL Deemed to be University most distinguished alumni, Jyothi continues to inspire learners across India. Her journey reflects what can be accomplished through focused training, resilience, and an environment that supports both academic and athletic growth. The University extends its heartfelt congratulations to her on this extraordinary accomplishment and wishes her continued success in future championships.