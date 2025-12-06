Plurilock Announces Appointment of New CFO

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 5, 2025) – Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) (“Plurilock” or the “Company”), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces the promotion of Veera Singh to Chief Financial Officer, effective January 9, 2026.

Mrs. Singh, who currently serves as Vice President of Finance, has been a key contributor to Plurilock’s growth and operational maturity for more than four years. Earlier this year, she was made an officer of the Company in recognition of her leadership, technical expertise, and deep understanding of Plurilock’s financial and operational framework. Her expanded mandate as CFO reflects Plurilock’s ongoing commitment to developing internal talent and strengthening its finance organization as the Company scales across commercial and defense markets.

“Veera has been instrumental in shaping the financial foundation of Plurilock,” said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. “Her discipline, strategic insight, and deep commitment to our mission make her exceptionally well suited to take on this expanded role. We are fortunate to have a leader of her calibre stepping into the position of CFO as we enter an important phase of execution and growth.”

As part of this transition, Scott Meyers, Plurilock’s current Chief Financial Officer, will depart the Company effective January 9, 2026, to pursue other opportunities. Plurilock thanks Mr. Meyers for his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

The Company does not expect any disruption to operations, customer commitments, or strategic initiatives as a result of this change.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn’t an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) related to future events or Plurilock’s future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277174