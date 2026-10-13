Arirang TV Showcases the Future of Korea’s Sports Innovation to the World

From AI Motion Analysis to Functional Materials: 20 Promising Korean Sports Companies Eye Global Expansion

“K-Sports Beyond” Premieres Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 9 a.m. (KST), airing in 140 countries worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Arirang TV (CEO Kim Tae-jeong) will premiere “K-Sports Beyond,” a global program showcasing the advanced technology and potential of Korea’s sports industry, for audiences around the world on Thursday, October 15.

The special program was developed to support the overseas expansion of 20 promising Korean small and medium-sized sports enterprises amid the global K-culture boom. It focuses on innovative products spanning advanced technologies and functional sportswear, including sports safety equipment, recovery solutions, AI-powered motion analysis and health management, smart fitness, taekwondo IT convergence, and screen sports.

Notably, popular K-pop idols — FIFTY FIFTY’s Chanelle Moon and Athena, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, and LUN8’s Chael and Takuma — along with foreign TV personalities visited the set and experienced the equipment firsthand, helping to showcase the technological prowess of K-sports to a global audience.

The main episodes cover: Athlete Protection (Godo, SMARTHADA), Recovery (GHIWELL, WithsunBio), Space Innovation (GSTG, Goodrunner company), Ball Sports & Park Golf (NASSAU, DAWON SOLUTECH), AI Body Shape Management (ONESOFTDIGM, 3i), Fitness Equipment (DRAX, LEXCO), Functional Materials (SHOEALLS, ANYHORSE), Community Sports (HOLLYWOOD, Myplay company), Sports IT (PSYNET, AITKD), and Screen Golf (XGolf, MOAIS).

“This program will show how Korea’s strength as an ICT powerhouse is expanding across the sports industry,” an Arirang TV official said. “By reaching 169 million households in 140 countries, Arirang TV aims to strengthen the global presence of Korea’s sports industry.”

Broadcast Information

Arirang TV : K-Sports Beyond

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@BeMyKorea

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