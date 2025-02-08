AI Applied Consortium Charts Course for AI Innovation with Strategic 2025 Initiatives

New York, NY, February 08, 2025 — The AI Applied Consortium (AAIC) has announced an expansion of its leadership and programs, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating responsible AI adoption across critical industries. This includes:

Strengthening leadership with new Board of Trustees members to drive AI innovation.

Advancing AI in manufacturing through an industry collaboration aimed at shaping the future of AI-driven industrial solutions.

Transforming wholesale, distribution, and retail through a newly established advisory council that will shape AI adoption in supply chains, inventory management, and customer intelligence.

Building AI infrastructure through a specialized subcommittee dedicated to guiding the development of next-generation AI-powered physical infrastructure.

In addition, the Consortium will build on the momentum from 2024 by expanding its initiatives in the public sector, financial services, and AI for social good.

“The AI Applied Consortium isn’t just about advancing technology, it’s about creating real, measurable impact,” said Konrad Konarski, Chairperson of the AI Applied Consortium. “Our 2025 initiatives bring together industry leaders, technology innovators, and academia to ensure AI is implemented responsibly and delivers tangible economic and societal benefits. We’re not just talking about AI, we’re making it work in the real world.”

Strengthening Leadership with New Board Trustees

The AI Applied Consortium’s Board of Trustees is composed of distinguished leaders from academia, industry, and technology, who collectively guide the organization’s mission to accelerate responsible AI adoption. With expertise spanning manufacturing, finance, energy, supply chain, and AI-driven innovation, the board plays a critical role in shaping strategic initiatives, fostering industry collaboration, and ensuring AI deployment aligns with ethical and practical best practices.

As part of its continued growth, the Consortium welcomes Dr. Martin R. Gonzalez and Suvajit Basu to the Board of Trustees, further strengthening its leadership with deep expertise in industrial transformation, enterprise AI adoption, and digital innovation.

Dr. Gonzalez, who brings almost 30 years of experience from BP and Amoco, is a pioneer in digital twin solutions, AI-driven operational intelligence, and machine learning applications for industrial optimization. “We’re entering a new era in industrial operations,” said Gonzalez. “AI is reshaping how we think about efficiency, sustainability, and data-driven decision-making. I’m excited to contribute to the Consortium’s efforts in accelerating AI adoption across the energy and industrial sectors.”

Mr. Basu, former CIO of Goya Foods, has led major IT modernization initiatives, supply chain innovations, and AI-powered analytics strategies. “AI is redefining how businesses operate, from supply chains to customer engagement,” said Basu. “The Consortium is creating the roadmap for responsible AI adoption, and I’m eager to help shape its impact across industries.”

Advancing AI in Manufacturing: A Collaborative Effort with the US Center for Advanced Manufacturing

As AI transforms the manufacturing landscape, the AI Applied Consortium is working alongside the US Center for Advanced Manufacturing to provide insights on AI-driven industrial advancements. This collaboration will support the Consortium’s contributions to the quarterly manufacturing report and drive best practices for AI integration in industrial processes.

“AI is not just an efficiency tool, it’s revolutionizing how manufacturers design, produce, and operate,” said Cynthia Hutchinson, CEO of the US Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “Through this collaboration, we are not only addressing automation and optimization, but helping lay the foundation for AI-driven industrial innovation that ensures manufacturers remain competitive in a rapidly evolving economy.”

Wholesale, Distribution & Retail Advisory Council to Drive AI Adoption Across the Sector

The AI Applied Consortium is expanding its Wholesale, Distribution & Retail Advisory Council to shape AI-driven strategies for supply chain optimization, inventory management, and customer intelligence.

Teesee Murray, Group President at Turtle, emphasized AI’s transformative role in wholesale and distribution. “AI is revolutionizing supply chains by bringing predictive intelligence to inventory, logistics, and customer engagement. Businesses that leverage AI-driven insights will stay ahead of shifting market dynamics and create more resilient operations. The Consortium is ensuring that AI implementation is practical, scalable, and delivers real results across the sector.”

This advisory council is bringing together top executives and industry leaders, setting the stage for major advancements. Stay tuned for a major announcement in the coming months.

AI Infrastructure Subcommittee to Shape Next-Generation Industrial AI

The Consortium has launched an AI Infrastructure Subcommittee, led by Michael Burgess, recognized manufacturing executive and current Vice President of Operations at Crenlo Engineered Cabs, to explore the next generation of AI-powered infrastructure, including modular data centers, energy-efficient cooling systems, and AI-optimized hardware.

Traditionally, discussions around AI infrastructure focus on data centers, AI-optimized hardware, and energy-efficient cooling systems, the critical backbone that enables large-scale AI processing. While the subcommittee will play a key role in developing best practices and guidelines for these areas, it will also take a broader, more unique approach by considering how the exponential growth of AI is reshaping the industries like manufacturing itself.

“American manufacturers are in a unique position to lead not just in AI adoption, but in the physical infrastructure that powers AI itself,” said Burgess. “We’re not just looking at how manufacturers can use AI, we’re examining how they can produce the next generation of energy-efficient, scalable, and modular AI infrastructure components, ensuring the U.S. remains at the forefront of AI-driven industrial innovation.”

By addressing both the technological and industrial implications of AI infrastructure, the Consortium is ensuring that organizations are not only equipped to adopt AI effectively but also positioned to capitalize on its rapid expansion.

Call to Action: Join the Movement Toward Responsible AI

The AI Applied Consortium is actively seeking industry partners, technology providers, and AI practitioners to join its efforts in shaping the responsible AI landscape.

As the AI-driven economy continues to evolve, collaboration between industry, academia, and policymakers will be critical to ensuring AI’s deployment and long-term success. Organizations looking to influence the future of AI adoption, participate in groundbreaking research, and contribute to industry-wide AI standards are encouraged to engage with the Consortium.