Aye Finance reports 26 percent YoY growth in AUM to INR 7,604 crore in Q2FY27

New Delhi, October 09, 2026: Aye Finance Ltd., a leading NBFC focused on lending to micro-enterprises, announced its provisional business performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company reported steady business growth during the quarter, with AUM growing 26% year-on-year to ₹7,604 crore, while disbursements increased 10% YoY and 15% QoQ to ₹1,403 crore. The company also recorded continued improvement in asset quality and productivity during the quarter.
Key Business Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026
At the start of FY27, we had outlined two key priorities for the year: consistent improvement in asset quality and productivity. We made steady progress on both these parameters during the quarter.
PAR X(1+) sequentially improved by 13 bps to 6.88% and GNPA by 19 bps to 4.30%. Productivity improved meaningfully, with AUM per employee up 17% Y-o-Y. We expect both trends to sustain through H2FY27.
AUM grew 26% Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, with disbursements growing 10% Y-o-Y and 15% Q-o-Q. We took a calibrated approach to growth this quarter and moderated disbursements in drought affected parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Provided delinquency trends remains stable, we expect to return to normalised disbursements in these regions in H2FY27.
With the seasonally stronger H2 ahead, we remain firmly on track to deliver on all parameters of our FY27 guidance.
1. Loan Portfolio
Amount is in Cr
|
Particulars
|
Q2FY27
|
Q2FY26
|
Y-o-Y Growth
|
Q1FY27
|
Q-o-Q Growth
|
AUM
|
7,604
|
6,028
|
26%
|
7,329
|
4%
|
Disbursement
|
1,403
|
1,275
|
10%
|
1,219
|
15%
|
New Borrowers added
|
49,150
|
38,847
|
26%
|
44,736
|
10%
|
Borrowers
|
6,94,943
|
5,86,825
|
18%
|
6,70,570
|
4%
|
Particulars
|
H1FY27
|
H1FY26
|
Y-o-Y Growth
|
Disbursement
|
2,622
|
2,276
|
15%
|
New Borrowers added
|
93,886
|
71,220
|
32%
2. Productivity
|
Particulars
|
Q2FY27
|
Q2FY26
|
Y-o-Y Growth
|
Q1FY27
|
Q-o-Q Growth
|
Employees
|
11,292
|
10,615
|
6%
|
10,891
|
4%
|
AUM/Employee
|
0.67
|
0.57
|
17%
|
0.67
|
0%
3. Asset Quality
|
Particulars
|
Q2FY27
|
Q2FY26
|
Q1FY27
|
PAR X
|
6.88%
|
8.03%
|
7.01%
|
GNPA
|
4.30%
|
4.85%
|
4.49%
PAR X is total overdue (all DPD buckets)
4. Collection Efficiency
|
Collection Efficiency
|
Q4FY25
|
Q1FY26
|
Q2FY26
|
Q3FY26
|
Q4FY26
|
Q1FY27
|
Q2FY27
|
Non-OD CE%
|
99.0%
|
98.8%
|
99.0%
|
99.2%
|
99.4%
|
99.2%
|
99.2%
|
Bucket 1 CE%
|
38.5%
|
43.0%
|
48.4%
|
54.9%
|
59.8%
|
54.5%
|
52.8%
Bucket 1 refers to overdue cases below 30 DPD