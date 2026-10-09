Aye Finance reports 26 percent YoY growth in AUM to INR 7,604 crore in Q2FY27

New Delhi, October 09, 2026: Aye Finance Ltd., a leading NBFC focused on lending to micro-enterprises, announced its provisional business performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company reported steady business growth during the quarter, with AUM growing 26% year-on-year to ₹7,604 crore, while disbursements increased 10% YoY and 15% QoQ to ₹1,403 crore. The company also recorded continued improvement in asset quality and productivity during the quarter.

Key Business Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026

At the start of FY27, we had outlined two key priorities for the year: consistent improvement in asset quality and productivity. We made steady progress on both these parameters during the quarter.

PAR X(1+) sequentially improved by 13 bps to 6.88% and GNPA by 19 bps to 4.30%. Productivity improved meaningfully, with AUM per employee up 17% Y-o-Y. We expect both trends to sustain through H2FY27.

AUM grew 26% Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, with disbursements growing 10% Y-o-Y and 15% Q-o-Q. We took a calibrated approach to growth this quarter and moderated disbursements in drought affected parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Provided delinquency trends remains stable, we expect to return to normalised disbursements in these regions in H2FY27.

With the seasonally stronger H2 ahead, we remain firmly on track to deliver on all parameters of our FY27 guidance.

1. Loan Portfolio

Amount is in Cr

Particulars Q2FY27 Q2FY26 Y-o-Y Growth Q1FY27 Q-o-Q Growth AUM 7,604 6,028 26% 7,329 4% Disbursement 1,403 1,275 10% 1,219 15% New Borrowers added 49,150 38,847 26% 44,736 10% Borrowers 6,94,943 5,86,825 18% 6,70,570 4%

Particulars H1FY27 H1FY26 Y-o-Y Growth Disbursement 2,622 2,276 15% New Borrowers added 93,886 71,220 32%

2. Productivity

Particulars Q2FY27 Q2FY26 Y-o-Y Growth Q1FY27 Q-o-Q Growth Employees 11,292 10,615 6% 10,891 4% AUM/Employee 0.67 0.57 17% 0.67 0%

3. Asset Quality

Particulars Q2FY27 Q2FY26 Q1FY27 PAR X 6.88% 8.03% 7.01% GNPA 4.30% 4.85% 4.49%

PAR X is total overdue (all DPD buckets)

4. Collection Efficiency

Collection Efficiency Q4FY25 Q1FY26 Q2FY26 Q3FY26 Q4FY26 Q1FY27 Q2FY27 Non-OD CE% 99.0% 98.8% 99.0% 99.2% 99.4% 99.2% 99.2% Bucket 1 CE% 38.5% 43.0% 48.4% 54.9% 59.8% 54.5% 52.8%

Bucket 1 refers to overdue cases below 30 DPD